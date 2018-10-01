Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Van Dijk not worried about Salah form

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    01 Oct 2018, 07:31 IST
MohamedSalah - Cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk backed Mohamed Salah, insisting he was unworried about the forward's somewhat slow start to the season.

Salah is yet to hit top form, scoring three goals and assisting one in seven Premier League games.

While the Egypt international has endured a frustrating start, Van Dijk said only a bit of luck was missing for Salah.

"We are seven games in and Mo's working hard. He's still the same Mo, and he needs a bit of luck as well," the centre-back told UK newspapers.

"I'm not worried at all, and he should not be worried either. We do it all together, we'll always be there for him and he'll deliver as well.

"He had a tough game against Chelsea [in a 1-1 draw], but it's part of football."

While Salah is yet to get to his best, Daniel Sturridge has scored twice in just 24 minutes in the Premier League.

The Englishman came off the bench to score a stunning equaliser for Liverpool against Chelsea on Saturday.

Van Dijk said he never doubted Sturridge and he believes the forward is ready for an England recall.

"I don't think there should be any doubt [he's good enough]," he said. "But it's all about the manager [Gareth Southgate], he made the choices.

"But I know what he's capable of, how good he can be and when he's at his best, by playing against him and seeing him in training with the hard work that he puts in and the positivity that he brings as well.

"But it's the manager's choice and I hope for the best for him."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
10 things you did not know about Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Alisson making difference at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk hails Liverpool resilience in Brighton battle
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Van Dijk injury not serious
RELATED STORY
Liverpool ignoring media's champions chat, says Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopeful over Van Dijk fitness
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk warns Liverpool: Believe we can win trophies or...
RELATED STORY
Carragher: Van Dijk can become Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool's League Cup defeat to Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk is slowly proving why he is the most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us