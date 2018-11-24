×
Varane: Real Madrid have a collective problem

Omnisport
NEWS
News
203   //    24 Nov 2018, 20:50 IST
RaphaelVarane - cropped
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane declared Real Madrid have a "collective problem" after their 3-0 humbling at Eibar in LaLiga.

Gonzalo Escalante's scrambled first-half effort opened up an advantage that Jose Luis Mendilibar's men drove home emphatically after the break through further goals from Sergi Enrich and Kike Garcia.

It amounted to a far from ideal first outing for Santiago Solari since being appointed Madrid head coach on a permanent basis.

But France centre-back Varane suggested the problems that lead to Julen Lopetegui's sacking after four months in the job run deeper.

"Eibar played their game, hit it long, and won the second balls," he told beIN LaLiga.

"We could not find any solutions. We tried to play but were uncomfortable, all of us. We couldn't find our play."

"It's a collective problem, now we have to be united and give our best in the next game. We have to improve."

Madrid sit sixth in LaLiga, only two points above Eibar, and could tumble to ninth by the end of the weekend if results go against them.

