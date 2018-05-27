Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    We do not think about that - Zidane shrugs off Ronaldo exit talk

    After Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to suggest he is considering leaving Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane shrugged off his star man's interview.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 03:22 IST
    2.72K
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

    Zinedine Zidane says talk of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid will not detract from celebrations over a third consecutive Champions League crown.

    Gareth Bale struck twice from the bench as Loris Karius' errors proved key in Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

    But Ronaldo's post-match bombshell, the Portugal star indicating he is considering moving on from Madrid, will dominate the headlines.

    Zidane, however, shrugged off reports Ronaldo could seek a Santiago Bernabeu exit after helping the LaLiga giants to four Champions League crowns in five years.

    "We do not think about that," said the Frenchman.

    "Only about what we are doing. Then we'll see what happens. "

    Zidane is the first coach to record three consecutive titles in Europe's premier competition and he hailed the work of his side over recent years. 

    "We have no words. It's what this team has. Talent and work," said Zidane. 

    "We have hope and desire to do things well. We did it again.

    "I've told the players to enjoy it because this is not going to be seen again."

