Wolves secure Raul Jimenez loan signing

Raul Jimenez has joined Wolves on loan, prompting the Premier League club to let Benik Afobe join Stoke City.

Mexico forward Raul Jimenez

Wolves have completed the loan signing of Mexico international Raul Jimenez from Benfica.

The 27-year-old, who will feature for his country at the World Cup, has joined the newly promoted Premier League side on a temporary deal for the 2018-19 campaign.

Jimenez started only six of his 33 league appearances for Benfica last season, scoring six times, and will now seal his move subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The forward arrived in Europe with Atletico Madrid in 2014 but, as at Benfica, struggled for regular starts in his sole season in Spain.

Wolves' signing of Jimenez has allowed the club to move another striker out on loan, with Benik Afobe heading to Stoke City.

The former Bournemouth striker only joined Wolves permanently at the start of the month, but has now signed for the relegated Potters, where there is an obligation to make the move permanent in January.

Gary Rowett's side will reportedly pay £12.5million for the front man, who scored six goals for Wolves last season.

That is not Stoke's only business of the day either, with the club selling Ramadan Sobhi to Huddersfield Town in a £5.7m switch.

The Egypt international - another World Cup-bound star - brings an end to a two-year stay at the bet365 Stadium.