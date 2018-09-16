Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zaha: I'd have to break my leg for a red card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
272   //    16 Sep 2018, 15:52 IST
Zaha-Cropped
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha believes he would have to suffer a broken leg for one of his opponents to be sent off four a foul on him.

The Crystal Palace forward's wonderful individual effort earned Palace a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, another game in which he made his frustration clear at challenges he was on the receiving end of. 

Mathias Jorgensen angered Zaha by pulling him down in the contest at the John Smith's Stadium, the Dane receiving a yellow card.

Zaha has drawn 11 fouls so far this season, only Chelsea star Eden Hazard, Leicester's James Maddison and Will Hughes of Watford have been fouled more.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Zaha said: "I feel like before anyone gets a red I'd have to get my leg broken or something. That's why I lose my head.

"Some of the yellow cards, against Watford, the guy [Etienne Capoue] stood on the back of my calf and still a yellow card. It's like, 'why am I getting different treatment to other players?'

"I just don't understand it and it's every week, every referee. 

"I tried to speak to referees but I don't know maybe tell my captain to get around him before the game or let him know or something because there's nothing I can do anymore.

"It's hard because obviously, it doesn't make you want to go on a run because you feel like someone will come through the back of you or do whatever and you'll get injured.

"It doesn't allow you to express yourself the way you normally want to express yourself, that's a difficulty but obviously at the same time I have to let my feet talk as well."

Fetching more content...
