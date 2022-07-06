10 coolest Fortnite pickaxes of 2022

Fortnite has tons of pickaxes. This primal weapon has a very important use in the game. The pickaxe might seem trivial to some players, but it does a job that no other weapon can do: harvest material. This utilitarian tool allows players to destroy construction and collect materials used to build strategic structures.

While other weapons can destroy structures, they often end up damaging them, leaving nothing to harvest. Aside from harvesting, the pickaxe is also the default weapon in the game. When players land on the island, they only have this to protect themselves.

Diving into Weed Whacker, Minato's Kunai, and other pickaxes in Fortnite

1) Foundation's Plasma Spike

Part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, this epic pickaxe can be unlocked by completing the Foundation's quest. It has a special feature. Upon eliminating an opponent using Plasma Spike, the elimination feed would flash sliced instead of bludgeoned.

The pickaxe is available in two different colors and offers two style edits. As the name suggests, it belongs to the Foundation, the leader of the Seven. Unlike other character-dedicated cosmetics, this one is traversal in nature. This can be obtained by purchasing the Batlle Pass for the season, which costs 950 V-bucks.

2) Sound Scepter

Shaped like a microphone on a golden stand, this epic pickaxe belongs to the Icon Series and is part of the Silk Sonic set. It can be obtained by buying the Silk Sonic bundle for 2700 V-bucks. This resulted from a collab between Fortnite and RnB duo Silk Sonic.

The duo consists of singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson.Paak. The collaboration was to commemorate the launch of the duo's first album called An Evening with Silk Sonic. This Pickaxe is also reactive to kills.

3) The Weed Whacker

Though the name suggests an agricultural contraption used to 'whack weed,' it is a pickaxe that belongs to the Inkville Gang Pack. It can be purchased from the item shop for 2300 V-bucks.

Like Toona Fish and other characters from the Inkville Gang, this pickaxe takes design cues from vintage cartoons and is rendered in the same art style. It resembles a smiling flower that has a honey bee hovering around it. Unlike any flower, it is white and looks rather fragile.

4) Ali-Tech Staff

It's been a big year for Ali-A. The streamer cemented his position as one of the most influential Fortnite players when he was inducted into the game as part of the Icon Series. Ali-A got all the work. He got his outfit, back bling, pickaxe, and other cosmetic items.

Every item has Alia-A's insignia one way or the other. The pickaxe is a simple staff with the Ali-A logo as its topper. It can be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-bucks. It has four different selectable colors for the light representing different tiers of weapons in the game.

5) Crescent Darts

Fortnite's spell of collaboration has been fantastic this year. To date, Epic has collaborated with many global franchises and continues to do so. Epic brought the newly launched Moon Knight to the game in a Marvel collab. Based on Steven Grant's version of Moon Knight, the character has a unique pair of pickaxes.

As the name suggests, these are crescent-shaped blades used by the characters in the TV series. Like most weapons in the Marvel multiverse, these are also made from Adamantium. These can be purchased from the item shop for 500 V-bucks.

6) Web Shredder

Every Spider-Man fan knows who MJ is. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Mary Jane Watson finally swung into the game. Though Mary Janes didn't appear in the game, players still got something to remind them of the band. Enter the Web Shredder. This one-of-a-kind pickaxe also doubles up as back bling.

When players are not 'shredding,' this guitar swings to the back and becomes a back-bling. The guitar has a Spider-Man-inspired livery which speaks of MJ's admiration for Spider-Man. It can be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-bucks.

7) Minato's Kunai

Though Fortnite never got the much speculated Family Guy crossover, the new Chapter 3 Season 3 isn't half bad. The players did get one of the most anticipated collabs. Fortnite X Naruto: Rivals brought more beloved characters from the franchise into the game.

Although the players didn't get the Minato Namikaze skin, they did get his Kunai. Styled after a Japanese multi-use weapon of the same name. Minato's Kunai is available from the item shop for a listed price of 500 V-bucks.

8) Raider's Relics

The only pickaxe on the list that is yet to be released. Although Indy's broken staff is yet to debut in Fortnite, it has garnered admiration, courtesy of Indiana Jones's extraordinary popularity in pop culture.

The pickaxe embeds the art and design language of the franchise well and seems appropriate to be wielded by Indy. It is part of the latest Battle Pass, which costs 950 v-bucks

9) Sigil of the Empire

Fortnite might have disappointed Star Wars fans by not equipping Darth Vader with his iconic lightsaber as a pickaxe, but the current selection is not a bad alternative.

As the name suggests, it is a staff with the Sigil of the Empire as a topper. The Empire's insignia is enough to render any Rebel ally fearful. The cosmetic can be acquired upon reaching the top tier in the latest Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-bucks.

10) Dragon Rune Lance

One of the most broken items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Dragon Rune Lance can be unlocked by purchasing the latest Battle Pass for 950 V-bucks and unlocking page three. Everything was fine and dandy until some players noticed something unusual about the pickaxe.

It would tune down the player's footsteps, and they wouldn't even show up as a visualized sound effect. This glitch gave players an unmitigated advantage. Players started reporting the incident, and the developers soon intervened. Lance was disabled for a few days and was only put back after it was fixed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

