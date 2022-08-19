10 dumbest ways to die in Fortnite

There are several ways to die in Fortnite. Some players go out in a blaze of glory, while others often die in the dumbest ways possible. Although how a player dies is not reflective of their skills, it does make for a spectacle.

For every impressive elimination, there is an equally dumb and comical one. Players have managed to clutch a 1v4 scenario in the storm but have also died jumping off a tree. With its impressive gameplay mechanics and other features, Fortnite allows for a variety of outcomes.

Dying is part of every match in Fortnite. In every Battle Royale, only a select few players make it to the end, and everybody else is eliminated. Sometimes, players die out of sheer stupidity. In this listicle, we'll take a look at the 10 dumbest ways players die in Fortnite.

Crash pad glitches, killed by boulders, and other dumb ways to die in Fortnite

1) Falling to death

This is probably the most common occurrence in Fortnite. Every player, regardless of their skill, has fallen to their death at least once. Players often misjudge the height of the free fall and crash. At times, opponents use items like impulse grenades, which often lead to death from falling.

Chapter 3 has introduced sliding mechanics to the game. Players can slide on slopes and even free fall from a certain height without taking any damage. But this mechanic can occasionally fail, and players can end up falling to their death. Ninja recently rage quit due to something similar.

2) Death by animals

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced animals and wildlife to the game, and they have become the bane of players' lives ever since. At times, these wild animals attack players who are simply playing the game. Wolves are infamous for attacking and even following players.

Although players often kill them, sometimes they fall prey to the animals. Boars and wolves can kill players with low health. As of the latest season, players can now ride the animals and tame them to attack their opponents.

3) Death by vehicle

Vehicles are a beloved part of the game and have evolved over time. Air-borne vehicles were recently reintroduced into the game. While these offer excellent mobility options, they are also used to kill opponents.

Players can simply drive a vehicle and run over enemies. Getting knocked out by a vehicle inflicts severe damage and sometimes even kills players. Players can also shoot at vehicles with enemies in them and kill them with a fiery explosion.

4) Death by grenade

Fortnite has multiple explosive items that can be used tactfully to either drive opponents out of hiding or inflict serious damage. Grenades are one such item. Players often use them to attack enemies who camp and impede their mobility.

While cooking and throwing grenades is an easy skill, players at times fail to use them properly and end up either inflicting self-damage or killing themselves. The majority of such incidents occur when players are involved in close combat that takes place in tricky surroundings.

5) Death by storm

Storms are what make Fortnite interesting. Players can always be found running away from one. If a player is caught in a storm, their health slowly deteriorates, and they eventually get eliminated.

With the introduction of new mechanics, dodging a storm has become easier. However, players can no longer camp in the storm. The developers have introduced a new Storm Sickness mechanism that impacts players camping in the storm and deteriorates their health faster.

6) Getting third-partied

This is probably the most irritating way to get killed in Fortnite. This trick is often used by opportunistic players who pry on others and wait for enemies to kill themselves. Some players might find this wrong, but it is an intelligent trick to outlast your enemy.

Opportunistic players often shoot and kill enemies who are engaged in combat with others. During a fight, players are extremely vulnerable. Some players seek out opportunities like this and attack players who have already taken substantial damage. While it is fun to be the one shooting, it is always bothersome to get killed this way.

7) Killed by an NPC

Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) are a big part of the game. While the majority of NPCs are friendly, there are always some who aren't. Such NPCs have a visual signifier indicating their nature.

NPCs provide players with information, tasks, and supplies. They can also be hired by the players and can kill opponents. If somebody shoots at an NPC, they are quick to let go of their friendly nature and get down to fighting and shooting any player in sight. Many players often die in this crossfire.

8) Death by boulder

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 introduced boulders. Added as props from the Indiana Jones franchise, these boulders impose a threat on every player in the game. Players can dislodge a boulder that will crush anything that comes in its path.

Players often use this to kill enemies. If a player gets under a boulder, they die. Following the unvaulting of UFOs with tractor-beam, it has become easier than ever to kill someone with a boulder.

9) Death by fireflies

Fireflies are perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the game. As the name suggests, fireflies are small flies that can be found across the Fortnite map. Players can collect them in a jar and throw them to ignite structures and cause explosions.

Some players tactfully use fireflies to either trap enemies in fire or drive them out into an open space. Fireflies inflict fire damage that ignores the shield and directly affects a player's health. Fireflies can cause wildfires and can engulf any structure within seconds.

10) Crash pad glitches

Fortnite has a plethora of mobility options. Besides vehicles and rideable wildlife, players can use ziplines, cannons, and crash pads to traverse the map. The latest Dragon Ball collab has introduced Kintoun as yet another mobility solution.

While these options work fine for the most part, sometimes glitches occur and impact players who use them. Crash pads are one of the most glitched mobility options in the game. Sometimes players fail to rebound and fall to death. Other times, they go flying so high that they are launched outside of the safe zone and die in the storm.

