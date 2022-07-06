10 female Fortnite skins everyone loves

Fortnite has an outpouring of skins. Ever since its launch, the developers have been introducing new outfits into the game, and continue to do so. It is this dedication to immersive gaming that makes the Fortnite community return to the title again and again.

Fortnite maintains an equal selection of both male and female avatars. Most skins have a counterpart. While there might be a disparity in the gender demographics with regards to playership of the game, Epic does not reflect this in its approach or attributes.

The game has its fair share of female protagonists and antagonists. The massive repository of female skins is an example of Epic's inclusiveness. Over the years, Fortnite has collaborated with many female characters across different franchises and brought them into the game for players to experience.

Ariana Grande, Loserfruit, and other popular female skins in Fortnite

10) Harley Quinn

The infamous Gotham City resident made her way into the game in Chapter 2 Season 1. Part of the DC series, the outfit can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1500 V-bucks. She enjoys a massive fan following in the game, which has led to the character's expansion.

Fortnite offered Harley Quinn challenges that unlocked the Always Fantabulous Style. During Chapter 2 Season 6, a rebirth iteration of the outfit was introduced in the game with a Picky Sicky edit style.

9) Lara Croft

The British archeologist dug her way into the game as part of Gaming Legends Series. Lara Croft enjoys worldwide fame as she has been a precursor to female protagonists in video games as the protagonist of the Tomb Raider franchise.

Part of the Lara Croft set, this outfit was the first of its kind to be featured in a Battle Pass, which cost 950 v-bucks.

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, the skin could be unlocked upon reaching level 15 in the corresponding Battle Pass. The outfit also had three different edit styles:

The 25th Anniversary style

Classic Lara Croft

Gold Anniversary style.

8) Ariana Grande

This pop sensation needs no introduction. A Fortnite player herself, Ariana Grande was introduced into the game The Rift Tour concert, which she headlined. The one-of-a-kind immersive event catapulted Fortnite to new avenues of fame overnight.

After the tour, she was introduced as an outfit in Chapter 2 Season 7.

The Icon Series skin can be purchased from the intem shop for 2000 V-bucks. It is a stark facsimile of the superstar itself, and also offers a selectable edit style called Rift Goddess Ariana. The outfit also has a Spacefarer iteration.

7) Mystique

Mystique is more than a skin - it is a bundle. Her ability to shapeshift renders this outfit a pay-to-win. While the ability comes as an emote, it can only be equipped with her outfit, making it indispensable. It is one of the most popular pay-to-win cosmetic items in Fortnite.

Part of the Marvel series, this outfit could be unlocked upon reaching level 80 of Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. It comes with four different unlockable edit styles:

Tactical Mystique

Silverfoil

Goldfoil

Holo Mystique

6) Jill Valentine

Straight out of Resident Evil, Special Operations Agent Jill Valentine is the co-founder of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance. She is one of the most popular human characters in one of the most prominent horror video games in the world.

Jill was brought inside the loop in Chapter 2 Season 8 as part of the Gaming Legends Series. This outfit is available from the Item Shop for 1500 V-bucks. It also has a Raccoon City Jill Valentine edit style, which commemorates the same character in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

5) Rey Skywalker

Female Jedi Master Rey Skywalker was introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 1. An impressive outcome of Fortnite X Star Wars collaboration, Rey is part of The New Trilogy set and can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1500 V-bucks.

Rey is among a handful of female characters from the Star Wars multiverse who have made their way into the game. Fortnite also offers Rey's lightsaber as an associated item in the game. Such collabs usually surface around May 4 every year, which is celebrated as Star Wars day worldwide.

4) Loserfruit

Lufu, better known as Loserfruit, is amongst the most influential female streamers in the world. It was Fortnite that shot her to fame, and now she is one of the most-watched Fortnite player.

Loved for her charismatic video game streams, Loserfruit was inducted into the game as part of the Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 3 for 1500 V-bucks,

The outfit comes with a bundle named Loserfruit set, which takes style cues from an ensemble that she wore at the 2020 AO Summer Smash Cup.

3) Dr. Slone

This infamous character was the bane of the looper's existence. Irrespective of her actions in the game, there is no denying that Dr. Slone is the most formidable female antagonist that Fortnite has seen till date.

The leader of the Imagined Order, she led a whole army, ransacked the whole island, and challenged the Seven. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, this outfit could be unlocked by spending nine Battle Stars on page eight of the Battle Pass, which cost 950 V-bucks. This outfit was part of the IO Inquiry set.

2) Evie

Part of the Syndicate Idol set, Evie has taken Fortnite by storm. Introduced in the latest Chapter 3 Season 3, Evie has been the cynosure of fan-art, cosplay and other creative outlets in the community.

Cherished for her looks and personality quirks, she quickly found her way into the players' hearts. Part of the latest Battle Pass, which is worth 950 V-bucks, the outfit can be unlocked immediately upon purchasing it.

Evie has three different edit styles, and another three super level styles that can be claimed as bonus rewards.

1) Haze

A dark star on the rise, Haze is a rare outfit part of the Midnight Star set. The outfit can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks.

It comes with three different edit styles:

Extreme

Auric

Tough Luck

The outfit also has a summer remixed version called Surf Witch.

Haze enjoys her sheer popularity because she is the only Goth outfit in the game. Streamers seem to have a sweet disposition towards this skin. She is speculated to have two different personalities where she features herself as a punk in one, and a devil in another. The Tough Luck style turns her into a demon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

