10 Fortnite POIs that are now completely forgotten

Fortnite has had scores of unique locations throughout its history. Some were named and became immensely popular POIs, while others turned to unnamed locations in-game. Nevertheless, most of them received the same amount of attention and care.

However, with the Battle Royale Mode having spanned five years, it gets harder to remember certain POIs. This is especially true if they played no important role during their respective seasons or had nothing to contribute to gameplay benefits.

Here are 10 such POIs that are now completely forgotten by the majority of players.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. The POIs listed are not ranked in any order.

Starry Suburbs, Wailing Woods and 8 other POIs that were once the talk of the town in Fortnite

1) Junk Junction

Once hailed as the best place to obtain metal, this POI has been lost to the sands of time. It was added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 2 and became an instant hit within the community. It became so popular that the developers pampered it as well.

In Season 7 of Chapter 1, a Vending Machine was added to the POI. During Christmas, it was covered in snow. In the following season, a Reboot Van was placed within the POI.

Even though an iteration of the POI known as Compact Cars was added to the map in Fortnite Chapter 2, things were never the same again.

2) Haunted Hills

Not known to many players, Haunted Hills was a concept brought to life by Epic Games. Created by a Reddit user known as Blorfie, this hauntingly tranquil POI was a popular location in Fortnite Chapter 1. However, that wasn't always the case.

When it was added to the game, there was not much to see or do at the location. However, over time, the developers brought in more assets to the area.

A large castle was first placed on the hillside, the Reboot Van was added in Season 8, and the area got more chests throughout its lifetime. Now, in Chapter 3, the name Haunted Hills barely rings a bell in the players' ears.

3) Lucky Landing

Fort Intel @FortINTEL Old Fortnite landmarks like Butter Barn & Lucky Landing have returned inside the Mothership! 🛸 Old Fortnite landmarks like Butter Barn & Lucky Landing have returned inside the Mothership! 🛸 https://t.co/9rG9bBresk

While the name may suggest an infinite amount of luck, that was never the case with Lucky Landing. After being added to the map in Fortnite Chapter 1 on March 1, 2018, for the Chinese New Year, it soon became a hot-drop location. The eye-catching oriental-styled location made it one of the most unique POIs in-game.

The POI was supposed to be in-game for the duration of the Chinese New Year. However, following positive feedback, the developers decided to let it remain until Chapter 1 Season X had ended.

While bits of Lucky Landing can be seen on the Chapter 3 Season 3 map, most players have no idea as to what it is.

4) Starry Suburbs

When it comes to short-lived and forgotten POIs in Fortnite, Starry Suburbs is the ultimate champion.

Based on the timeline, the location started as Starry Suburbs (Ruins) in Chapter 1 Season 2. It was then replaced by the Open Soccer Stadium in Season 4 and only came to fruition in Season X.

Unfortunately, when the location finally materialized in all its glory, it was only in the game for approximately three weeks. Once the live event commenced, it was swept away alongside everything else on the island.

Despite it having a spiritual successor (Holly Hedges), the name Starry Suburbs was never heard of again.

5) Salty Springs

Salty Springs has gone through a rollercoaster ride of events in Fortnite. It was added to the map in Chapter 1 Season 4 and consisted largely of a residential area. With this being the case, the POI was a hot-drop location at times. At other times, loopers could hear a pin drop.

Although it was sucked into the black hole at the end of Chapter 1, the POI managed to survive and appeared in the center of the Chapter 2 map. From there on out, it went through a few updates and eventually combined with Tilted Towers to form Salty Towers. Following the merger, no one spoke about Salty Springs ever again.

6) Rickety Rig

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, a POI known as The Rig was added to the map. The structure stood tall west of Slurpy Swamp and was a marvel of engineering.

However, given the on-going tension between GHOST AND SHADOW, The Rig took heavy damage. Once the island was flooded, it was reduced to its former glory and renamed Rickety Rig.

This rag-tag location was a shell of its former self and was infested with Loot Sharks. Although venturing to this POI was fun, returning from it safely was not guaranteed. Eventually, as the water level returned to normal, the location was absorbed by the mainland and disappeared from existence.

7) Snobby Shores

As the name suggests, Snobby Shores was a posh and well-off seaside neighborhood in Fortnite Chapter 1. Given its location on the island, it was usually a quiet location to drop at. However, owing to the amount of loot that was available within the confines of the area, it wasn't uncommon to run into opponents at times.

Nevertheless, the area itself didn't really strike a chord with the playerbase. While it was good to look at, there was nothing to do at the POI. Once it vanished during the Season X live event, the need to recall the name "Snobby Shores" disappeared as well.

8) Wailing Woods

Wailing Woods was a dense forest located in Fortnite. It was added to the game during the pre-season and stayed nearly until the end of Chapter 1.

Having said that, it wasn't always a fan favorite. Prior to Chapter 1 Season 6, the POI offered limited loot and poor mobility. Only after the rework did it become an amazing location for passive loopers.

Unfortunately, its glory days were short-lived, as in Chapter 1 Season 7, Wailing Woods started to turn brown. In the following season, the Volcano and Sunny Steps had all but replaced the foliage. Pretty soon, loopers had forgotten about the POI altogether.

9) Container Yard

RavenEAP @RavenEAP I low key miss Container Yard on the old Fortnite map. I low key miss Container Yard on the old Fortnite map. https://t.co/zipH1gfiTm

The Container Yard was an unnamed POI that was added to the map in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1. Although it was relatively low-key, the area improved over time. Vending Machines were added in Season 3, a soccer goal pitch appeared the following season, and the POI was covered in snow for Christmas Day.

Sadly, the POI didn't even make it to the end of Chapter 1. Before it could be sucked into the Black Hole, it was destroyed by The Volcano in Season 8. Multiple containers could be seen floating in the lava.

To be fair, once the Final Showdown event occurred, not many cared about Container Yard anymore.

10) Frosty Flights

The X-4 Stormwings were added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7. These vehicles turned players into apex predators and allowed them to cause terror in the skies above the island. What better location was there to store these contraptions in than Forsty Flight?

The POI was added in the same season and was owned by the NPC known as Sgt. Winter. Sadly, after the bi-planes got vaulted the following season, the POI lost all importance. Much like all other locations on the Chapter 1 map, it was swept away by the Black Hole during The End live event.

