10 Fortnite skins that players rush to buy every time they are in the Item Shop

The Fortnite Item Shop is the best place to purchase skins and other in-game cosmetics. Epic Games releases several exclusive outfits in the Item Shop for gamers to claim. Unlike the Battle Pass outfit, Item Shop skins tend to make repeated returns.

Some of these skins enjoy enormous popularity and gamers rush to buy them as soon as they return to the Item Shop. This article will enlist 10 such Fortnite skins that players never miss a chance to pick up.

10 Fortnite Item Shop skins that are simply irresistible

1) John Wick

The character, played by the legendary Keanu Reeves, was adapted as an in-game skin and released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. The outfit costs 2,000 V-Bucks and is one of the most popular outfits in the community.

The suited character comes with selectable styles which adds to the craze. The outfit is also sleek and easy to use in the game. The John Wick outfit has a reputation for being away from the game for long periods of time. Therefore, gamers do not waste a moment in purchasing it whenever the developers bring it back to the Item Shop.

2) Raven

Released in Chapter 1 Season 3, Raven is one of the oldest skins whose popularity is unmatched even to this day. The skin can be purchased from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks.

The dark shaded appearance of the outfit and the neon tinted eyes make the skin quite intimidating. It is mostly for this reason that gamers rush to buy the outfit whenever it features in the Item Shop.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

The popular ninja from Hidden Leaf Village enjoyed immense hype prior to its release. Once it arrived in the Item Shop, all hell broke loose as everyone was eager to get the outfit to their inventory.

The skin is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks and comes with selectible styles. It is one of the most recent additions to the game and has featured in the Item Shop on more than a few occasions. It is certain that every time Naruto is in the Item Shop, gamers are definitely going to purchase it.

4) Ariana Grande

Over the years, Fortnite has released several artists as in-game skins. Ariana Grande is one of the most recent additions to the list. Priced at 2,000 V-bucks, the outfit is worth every penny and also offers a selectible style variant.

The Ariana Grande outfit stays for a handful of days whenever it is brought back to the Item Shop. During this time, gamers who do not have the outfit waste no opportunity to get it from the Item Shop.

5) Siren

Siren comes in two different styles and is available for just 1,200 V-Bucks. It was released in Chapter 2 Season 2 and is one of the most reputed skins in the game. The simple style of the outfit offers sleek gameplay and has garnered immense attention from the community.

Usually, the Siren skin comes to the Item Shop once every one or two months. Since a lot of professionals don this outfit, Loopers rush to the Item Shop to add it to their inventory.

6) Pitstop

Pitstop comes in four different selectible styles and is available for just 1,200 V-Bucks. This outfit is one of the finest skins in the category. Even though it was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, it continues to feature in the Item Shop on a handful of occasions.

The irregular appearance of Pitstop is one of the driving forces as to why gamers usually rush to purchase it without any second thought.

7) Fishstick

Fishstick is iconic. It is literally the face of Fortnite. This simple character has featured across several trailers and promotions of the game and is one of the most popular outfits of all time.

Almost every gamer has the Fishstick skin in their account inventory. However, those who have missed out on the skin rush to get it whenever it gets featured in the Item Shop.

8) Joltara

This particular Fortnite skin has its own legacy for all good reasons. Every aspect of the cosmetic from the hair to the design of the outfit can be customized by the gamer. The wide range of options that are available make it quite marvelous and it is available at just 1,800 V-Bucks.

Joltara returned to Fortnite after a long absence and players were elated to see their favorite outfit feature in the Item Shop once again. Gamers who had missed out on the skin also took the opportunity to buy it and add it to their collections.

9) Harley Quinn

The notorious antagonist from the DC universe has found immense fan following in Fortnite. The outfit design is almost at par with the movie segment and is full of intricate details which makes it quite exquisite to use in the game.

The skin becomes available for only 1,500 V-Bucks, making it quite affordable as well. The outfit usually features for a few days followed by a prolonged absence period. Therefore, whenever it is there in the Item Shop, there is a rush to acquire the outfit.

10) Midsummer Midas

Midas is, by far, the most popular character in Fortnite. The character has an unreal fan following, which is mostly due to its good looks and wit. Over the years, there have been several renditions of the outfit, but Midsummer Midas has had the most impact among gamers.

The outfit was released in Chapter 2 Season 7 and comes with several selectable styles. The immense popularity of Midsummer Midas compels gamers to check out the Item Shop and make the purchase whenever it arrives in the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan