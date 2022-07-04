10 off-beat Fortnite skins worth every penny

Fortnite has an impressive selection of skins that can satiate even the pickiest of players. Every outfit is unique in itself and represents the creativity and hard work of the developers.

While some skins are liked for their abilities, others are enjoyed for their aesthetics. Though rare, it is not unusual for a few costumes to be appreciated for both.

Aesthetically pleasing skins are often liked for their different aspects. Some are valued for being true to an original product (collaboratives), while others get appreciated for their design elements.

A few users enjoy off-beat skins, which Fortnite is no stranger to. Since there is no limit to the creativity of the developers, it is plausible that such outfits find their way into the game.

Demogorgon, Zorgoton, and other fantastic off-beat skins in Fortnite

1) Boxer

This side up! First released in Chapter 2 Season 2, this unusual skin is still doing the rounds in the Item Shop.

Part of the special delivery set, this uncommon outfit is listed for 800 V-bucks. It is draped in packaging cartons all over. It has an inverted shipping box over its head with a smiling face drawn on it.

The same is the case for its torso. It is covered with the remains of a shipping box, with the 'This Side Up' symbol.

Its shins are covered in cardboard scraps. This outfit has two different edit styles: the Scare package and the Scare Package (glow).

2) Zorgoton

No, this is not Mike Wazowski from the film Monsters, Inc. It's an alien from Fortnite.

However, this outfit does sport a cyclops eye and green color. As part of the UFO set, Zorgoton was first introduced in Season X (Chapter 1 Season 10). Loopers can purchase this rare outfit from the Item Shop for 1600 V-bucks.

This extra terrestrial skin dons a space suit and is available in another editing style, Dark. It is a similar outfit in a darker color.

The suit has the number 51 inscribed on the right chest, indicating some connection to the classified Area 51 in the United States of America.

3) Webster

To some users, this sinister-looking android duck might seem similar to Chica from Five Nights at Freddy's. Both their unsettling faces have a stark resemblance, but these two characters are different.

Part of the Danger Dux set, this rare outfit could be purchased from the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks. A few lucky gamers could also unlock it by placing in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6's Spring Breakout set.

It is an android with a duck-like head that sports a mohawk.

4) Tart Tycoon

Straight out of 1984, this Orwellian apple is the perfect exhibition for the alleged monopolistic company, Apple. Tart and Tycoon. These two words cast light on Apple's apparent tart policy that reeks of a tycoon-like approach. This is probably the only outfit on the list not offered via the in-game item shop.

Instead, players could acquire this outfit by scoring at least ten points at the end of the Free Fortnite Cup. Though the skin cannot be purchased, it is an impressive off-beat outfit, if not the best.

5) Shady Doggo

This dapper-looking doggo's drip game is on fleek. These words might read hipster, but there aren't any better words that capture the essence of the outfit.

Released after the Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration, this rare outfit can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks.

Part of the Balenciaga Fit set, this outfit was first released in Chapter 2 Season 8. This dapper-looking pug has two different style edits, namely Cardina and Midnight. It was Fortnite's first-ever collaboration in this vertical.

6) Grimbles

Grimbles, introduced in Fortnite Season 7, is a rare outfit purchasable from the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks. It mimics a garden gnome with an unsettling grin, but the expression on its face never changing renders this outfit creepy.

Also, the skin's face has a plastic-y, clear coat shining that adds to its unsettling features. It is also offered in a weird style where Grimbles has red eyes, making it top the list of creepy default skins.

7) Demogorgon

Fresh out of Upside Down, this monster needs no introduction.

An antagonist from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Demogorgon is part of the Stranger Things set. Released in Season 9, this rare outfit could be purchased from the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks.

Since Netflix has revoked its video game licensing, this skin might never return to the title again. This predatory humanoid plagued the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, where it abducted them and took them into a parallel dimension called the Upside Down.

8) Curdle Scream Leader

No, it is not a mondegreen to Curdle Cream. This scary-looking outfit was first released in Chapter 2 Season 8. As part of Fortnite's Monster set, this outfit could be purchased for 1200 v-bucks. Deemed 'the scariest skin in Fortnite,' this outfit is undoubtedly spooky.

This quasi-amalgamation of Team Cuddle Leader's and Tomatohead's head sits atop a zombie's body. It is a well-executed skin that combines two of Fortnite's most adorable characters. However, this outfit is anything but cuddly.

9) Peely

This lovable goof is one of the most adored characters in-game. Anybody who has played Fortnite is aware of Peely.

He emerged as a hero in the latest live event, where he managed to drive a truck in at the right moment. Peely has been in the title for a long time and has received several updates stylewise.

This is one of the most elaborative outfits in the game. The character is so popular that it received yet another fresh update.

This time around, it's KAWS, a world-famous designer and artist. He has collaborated with Epic and dropped a Kawspeely skin.

10) Princess Felicity Fish

That's a mouthful. At first glance, this fishy princess looks like a character straight out of Adventure Time. Upon looking closely, she resembles Sid from the Ice Age films.

This rare outfit was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, and is part of the Fishy Kingdom set. It can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks. It also comes with a Summer edit style.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

