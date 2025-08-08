4 worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 has many new and returning locations for players to explore, but not all of them are worth your time. While it is important to know the best places to land, it is equally important to know which locations to avoid. What's interesting is that most of the bad landing spots in the game are actually named locations, especially if you are playing ranked matches.

Ad

On that note, here are the worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, ranked from bad to worst.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The worst landing points in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

The following landing points in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are considered some of the worst based on several factors, such as the high risk of getting eliminated early, poor positioning for upcoming storm circles, and fewer mobility options. While you can still land at these spots and try your luck, there are way better landing spots to consider in Fortnite.

Ad

Trending

4) Shogun's Solitude

Shogun's Solitude named location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Shogun's Solitude has been in Fortnite for a while now, but it still suffers from the same problems. While the ground loot and number of chests here are plenty, the spot is located in one of the far corners of the map. So, the chances of being inside the first storm circle are very low, which means you will often need to start rotating almost immediately after landing.

Ad

There are no vehicles within the location itself, only a few short ziplines and a single launchpad. The nearest vehicle is further away at the Crimson Lighthouse landmark.

3) The Hive

The Hive named location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Hive is one of the new named locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, and at the moment, it is packed with players. Many players currently drop here just to explore the area or fight the bugs that spawn in large numbers. The endless Swarmer Nests make it even more chaotic, and there are almost no indoor covers, which means you are exposed to long-range shots from all directions.

Ad

The size of The Hive is also a problem, as it is the largest named location in the game right now and can be confusing for players to navigate.

2) Outlaw Oasis

Outlaw Oasis named location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Outlaw Oasis is a small named location that offers very little in terms of competitive advantage. While there are many chests here, the lack of mobility options is probably this area's biggest drawback (as it is in the westernmost area of the map). There is one car, and no other quick way to rotate.

Ad

There are way better landmarks nearby, so it makes more sense to skip the Outlaw Oasis entirely as your primary landing spot.

1) Canyon Crossing

Canyon Crossing named location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Canyon Crossing might look interesting, but it is one of the most awkward locations on the Fortnite map. The layout makes it easy to accidentally fall off the bridges, and getting back up can be extremely frustrating. The loot is unbalanced, as you are more likely to find ammo than actual weapons, and most items are scattered in strange places, which slows down your looting.

Ad

If you land near the water at the bottom, you will find nothing. The reboot van and vehicles are both located in one specific corner of the location, which is difficult to reach. This area can waste valuable time early in the game.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More