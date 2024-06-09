5 best Fortnite Frozen Series Skins you can use in-game

The latest season of Fortnite is underway, and players are jumping into the sandy map of Wrecked in their best Fortnite Frozen series skins to battle it out. This season is packed with many new items, weapons, and NPC bosses, making it a special time for players to defeat and earn Mythic weapons, medallions, and vehicles.

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced over 2,000 skins for players to use. This can make it a little difficult for many players to pick which skin to use. So, here are the five best Fortnite Frozen series skins players can use in the game.

NOTE: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the 5 best Fortnite Frozen Series Skins to use in-game

1) Polar Peely

This frozen variant of the popular banana is a real treat (Image via Epic Games)

Peely is widely regarded as one of the most popular characters in the Fortnite universe, featuring hundreds of variants over the years. This chilly and frozen edition of the popular banana features a new blue look and makes Polar Peely one of the best Fortnite Frozen Series Skins.

The Epic Outfit of this frozen fruit was first introduced to players during the Winterfest'21 set in Chapter 3 Season 1, alongside other popular rewards like the Ffrosty Frozen Llama Back Bling, which would pair wonderfully with this skin.

2) Frozen Raven

Frozen Raven is a very popular Frozen series skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Frozen Raven is a no-nonsense ice-cold skin that players can use in Fortnite. This skin features a sleek, hooded character that players can use to sneak about in this new season.

This Legendary Outfit was originally introduced to players worldwide as part of the Frozen Legends set in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. Players can pair this chilly skin with the Frozen Iron Cage Back Bling from the set.

3) Frozen Fishstick

Dive into the depths of Victory with this chilly skin (Image via Epic Games)

Fishsticks is one of the most popular characters and NPCs in the Fortnite universe and players have seen the beloved character in many roles - from the rare Gummy Fishstick to the legendary Atlantean Fishstick and hundreds of variants in between. The Frozen Fishstick skin features the popular character in Arctic Blue and complements his watery origins.

This Epic Outfit was first introduced to players as part of the Polar Legends set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. This is a nifty and beautifully crafted skin that players can don and dominate on the battlefield.

4) Frost Broker

Suit up in this chilly outfit and freeze all enemies (Image via Epic Games)

Frost Broker is the ultimate agent of chaos, helping players eliminate opponents while brokering some chilly deals on the side. What makes this chilly-suited outfit one of the best Fortnite Frozen Series Skins is the elegant blue shade and tastefully crafted suit, appeasing players worldwide.

This Epic Outfit was introduced in the game as part of the Frost Legends set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and is still regarded as one of the most popular Frozen skins.

5) Snowheart

Snowheart is one of the best Fortnite Frozen Series Skins (Image via Epic Games)

This cold-hearted warrior is definitely one of the most popular and sought-after skins, with its regal and powerful appearance. The Snowheart skin exudes a chilly and menacing air and is one of the top choices for players to use.

This Epic Outfit was introduced to players as part of the Frost Legends set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and immediately became a fan-favorite. Players can pair this skin with the Glacial Rift Eges Pickaxe from the set.

These are the 5 best Fortnite Frozen Series Skins that players can use to beat the sandy heat of the new Wrecked map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

