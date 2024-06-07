Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is out, and players across the globe are jumping into the sandy world of Wrecked in their best Fortnite X-Men Skins and battling it out to Victory Royale. The latest season is packed with the latest Fallout-themed items, weapons, and items that leave players spoilt for choices and give them tons of ways to enjoy themselves.

Skins are at the core of the Fortnite experience, and over the years, Fortnite has given players over 2000 outfits to choose from, ranging from lore characters to superheroes and gaming legends.

Here are the five best Fortnite X-Men skins.

Note: This list is solely based on the author's opinion.

5 best Fortnite X-Men Skins you can use in-game

1) Wolverine Zero

Sharpen your claws and head out into the battlefield (Image via Epic Games)

Wolverine Zero is one of the best Fortnite X-Men skins players can use in-game. Wolverine is one of the most fearless and powerful characters in the franchise, and his bravery is sure to lend courage to players in the daunting new battleground.

This Epic outfit was introduced as part of the Zero War set in Chapter 3, Season 3, and fans absolutely love how rugged and tough this skin looks. Wolverine is a major part of the Marvel universe and is one of the best choices of X-men skins for players.

2) Gambit

Eliminate your opponents as easily as Gambit does with this sleek skin (Image via Epic Games)

Gambit is one of the most powerful X-men in the Marvel Universe. His amazing powers of telekinesis and his insane acrobatic skills make him a brilliant outfit to play with, paired with the dashing looks of the skin.

Players can purchase this Epic outfit from the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks, which was introduced to players in Chapter 3, Season 1. Gambit is part of the coveted Rogue and Gambit set and is a popular X-men skin.

3) Rogue

Land on the battlefield with the impressive skills of Rogue (Image via Epic Games)

Rogue is one of the most beloved X-men in the Marvel universe and a long-term fan favorite. This character possesses superhuman strength and insane martial arts skills and her agility is evident from the spry and dainty skin.

This Epic outfit is part of the Rogue and Gambit set and can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. This coveted skin was introduced to players in Chapter 3, Season 1.

4) Dark Phoenix

The fiery skin of Dark Phoenix makes her one of the best Fortnite X-Men Skins (Image via Epic Games)

Dark Phoenix is definitely among the best Fortnite X-Men Skins out there. This fiery-tempered skin is one of the best outfits out there for players to wear to the battlefield. Dark Phoenix is an alternate variant of the famous Jean Grey and is one of the most popular characters owing to her ruthless nature.

Players can get hold of this Epic Outfit from the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks. This coveted skin was introduced to players worldwide in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, and remained one of the most sought-after skins for Marvel fans.

5) Psylocke

Psylocke is definitely among the best Fortnite X-Men Skins (Image via Epic Games)

Psylocke is widely regarded as one of the coolest X-men in the Marvel universe with her insane powers of telekinesis, psychic readings, and supernatural power. This is clearly reflected in the sleek and powerful aura exuded from this much-desired skin.

Players can get their hands on this Epic Outfit which was a part of the famous X-Force set for 1500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it reappears. This skin was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, and is still a fan favorite.

These are the five best Fortnite X-Men Skins players can use when they rush into battle to claim their Victory Royale. These famous superhero skins are bound to add a huge wave of motivation to players and help them overcome some of the most powerful NPC bosses introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

