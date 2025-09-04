The FNCS 2025 Global Championship is almost here, and the hype is rapidly building in the community. The top 33 trios from around the world will be competing for a prize pool of over $2 million at the LDLC Arena in France. The tournament begins on September 6, 2025, and will conclude the next day.

Ad

With so many skilled teams qualifying through FNCS Majors, the competition is tougher than ever, and many fans might be wondering which teams to keep an eye on this year. On that note, here are the five trios to look out for in the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion. Additionally, the list is in no particular order.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Top teams to look out for in FNCS 2025 Global Championship

The trios in this list are featured on the basis of their consistency throughout the FNCS 2025 season. Events such as FNCS Majors, Divisional Cups, and Performance Evaluation are all taken into consideration.

Ad

Trending

1) Peterbot, Cold, Ritual

Peterbot (Left), Ritual (Center), Cold (Right) (Image via X || @PeterbotFN, @RitualFPS, @coldfv)

The first trio that deserves attention is none other than Peterbot, Cold, and Ritual. Peterbot is already a household name in competitive Fortnite now, being the winner of last year's Global Championship. This time, he has teamed up with Esports World Cup 2024 winners Cold and Ritual.

Ad

They were runner-ups in FNCS 2025 Major 1, and then went on to win both Major 2 and Major 3. Their level of consistency is almost unmatched. While some fans were concerned about the possibility of Peterbot getting banned based on the recent controversy, no action was taken, and the team is fully cleared to compete.

2) vic0, Veno, Flickzy

Veno (Left), Flickzy (Center), vic0 (Right) (Image via X || @venofn, @FlickzyV2, @Vicotryona)

Europe has always been a powerhouse in competitive Fortnite, and the trio of vic0, Veno, and Flickzy is no exception. They've won multiple FNCS events and are some of the highest earning players this year. For those who don't know, Flickzy and vic0 were also in the top five at Global Championship 2024.

Ad

The official dropmap suggests that they will be landing in the southernmost part of the map, where they can easily avoid early fights and manage good loot for late Storm Circles. Considering this, they have pretty good chances of gaining decent placement points in almost every match during the FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

3) Koyota, Rise, yuma

Koyota (Left), Rise (Center), yuma (Right) (Image via X || @Koyota0, @RiseGotGamer, @yumafv)

The Japanese trio of Koyota, Rise, and yuma is arguably the strongest in Asia currently. They've shown consistent performance in numerous tournaments this year, and the teamwork looks great. All the players bring valuable experience, which will help them keep calm in the arena with thousands of people watching.

Ad

While Asia hasn't always been viewed as a strong region in Fortnite esports, this trio might be the one that could change the narrative.

4) Clix, Higgs, Eomzo

Eomzo (Left), Clix (Center), Higgs (Right) (Image via X || @Clix, @Eomzo1, @BatmanBugha)

Clix, Higgs, and Eomzo are one of the fan-favorite trios that are worth talking about. While Clix is extremely popular in the streaming scene, for both good and bad reasons, his competitive results in the last few years have been inconsistent. However, 2025 has been different from usual.

Ad

It seems like Clix has found the right balance between entertainment and playing competitive well, thanks to Higgs and Eomzo by his side. This trio has delivered some great results so far, and has the potential to win the FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

5) Hris, TaySon, Chico

TaySon (Left), , Hris (Center), Chico (Right) (Image via X || @taysonFN, @ASUS_BK_ROG, @ESL_Fortnite)

This might be a hot take, but Hris, TaySon, and Chico could be one of the dark horses of the tournament. They haven't been able to win any FNCS Major event this year, but they've been consistently placing in the top 10 across all three of them.

Ad

TaySon is a veteran pro player with years of experience at LAN events. Chico has finished in the top three of the Global Championship in both 2023 and 2024, despite underperforming during the online FNCS Majors. Meanwhile, Hris is a rising underdog, who seems to have great mechanics and game knowledge. Overall, it looks they have what it takes to win the FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

That concludes the list of top contenders at the FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More