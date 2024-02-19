5 things players could expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is due to start on March 8, 2024. While that's still roughly three weeks away from today (February 19, 2024), the community is already excited about the next phase of the storyline. Given the recent leaks and rumors, many things can be expected, but none of them have been confirmed by Epic Games yet.

However, this has never stopped players from pondering the possibilities. While things may not pan out according to their expectations, some theories may come true in certain ways.

Here's what players could expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Midas' potential return and four other things players could expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Midas' potential return

Midas is highly relevant to the game's lore and, to a large extent, helped shape the storyline prior to Chapter 5 Season 1. Despite being a cult-like figure, he hasn't been seen in-game for an extremely long time. Every other season, Epic Games drops hints about his return, but nothing really happens. This time around, things are no different, but there's more tangible proof of potential return, if not absolute.

A Limited Time Mode (LTM) known as Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava has been the center of attention in recent times. Epic Games has been actively modifying files within this LTM. Based on speculation and the fact that the developers are working on something that has the name Midas mentioned, the community is rather hyped. Many theorize the LTM will feature Midas in some way, but it's unclear how.

Another theory suggests that the Marigold Landmark in-game could house Midas and his entourage in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This is similar to how he had his own yacht in-game when he was first introduced to the storyline. Taking into account that Marigold is related to Midas, it's too direct a hint to be a mere coincidence.

Yet another theory suggests that with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 potentially inspired by Greek mythology, Midas could play a vital role in the storyline. Given that Midas takes inspiration from a king in Phrygia, who has the ability to turn to gold everything he touches, it falls within the probability of what could happen.

2) Greek mythology-inspired theme

Many believe that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be centered around Greek history/mythology. The current architecture that can be found on the island already exudes these possibilities. However, thanks to a leak found at the start of the current season, there is more evidence at hand.

It would seem that Epic Games is working on an NPC who can manipulate lightning. While it could be Thor, a Marvel collaboration featuring the hero has already happened once. As such, the only other candidate left is Zeus. However, without substantial evidence to go on, this will remain a working theory for now.

3) Car Hijacking

While Fast and Furious is yet to collaborate with Epic Games, according to leakers/data miners, Car Hijacking mechanics are in development. These could potentially be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. It would allow players to take control of enemy vehicles and force their opponent(s) out of them. While it may not be very practical, it would make car-to-car combat very entertaining.

Players would actively try to avoid shooting at vehicles and simply give chase and attempt to hijack them. If this comes to pass, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will see some high-octane action in every match. With the Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1 from Rocket League rumored to become Car Bodies in-game, things will get rather interesting.

4) New Landmarks and Named Locations

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could feature a few new Landmarks and Named Locations. This has been the trend for every new season, and as such, Epic Games will follow through once again.

However, for the time being, leakers/data miners have been unable to find a list of any new Landmarks and Named Locations. Given that these are generally only leaked prior to downtime or during, it will be a few more days before any information is made available.

On that note, it is being speculated that with the arrival of spring, a bit more snow could melt on the island. This would perhaps reveal secret locations or add to the overall upcoming lore in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

5) New Weapon Mods

It is no secret that Weapon Mods have been playing a huge role and have been successfully integrated into the game. According to leaks, Epic Games could be working on more for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and beyond. Some of these Weapon Mods will completely change how the weapon in question functions.

Epic Games might also expand the number of categories for Weapons Mods, which means each weapon could feature up to five potential modifications in due course of time. It would be confusing at first, but given that other games, such as Call of Duty, have similar mechanics, it wouldn't be all that outlandish. There could be custom mods for exotic and mythic weapons as well.

Note: The article will be expanded upon as and when new information pertaining to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 becomes available.

