7 sweatiest Fortnite skins of all time, ranked

Skins play a huge role in Fortnite. It allows players to show off their rank, cosplay, and at times even receive an in-game advantage. Whichever is the case, having a favorite skin in-game is a must for all Loopers, especially the sweaty ones.

'Tryhard' and 'sweaty skins' are in a class of their own. Players that don these skins mean business and send cold tingles down other players' spines. Even if they may not be the best in the lobby, others avoid them as much as possible

These are some of sweatiest Fortnite skins in history

7) Superhero (Full Black)

Superhero skins from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 are some of the sweatiest in-game. While the colored skins ooze confidence, the all-black variants are feared across all lobbies. Given that they can somewhat remain concealed in darkness, going up against them is dangerous.

6) Crystal

Crystal is one of those must-have sweaty skins in Fortnite. Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 10, the skin became a hit thanks to Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf. At only 800 V-Bucks, the cosmetic is an absolute steal.

5) Aura

Aura remains one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. Despite being introduced over two years ago, players can run into her in numerous lobbies. The reason for this skin being so sweaty has to do with the character's minimalistic design and slender frame, which allows for easy concealment.

4) Focus

Focus was introduced towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 1 and instantly became a hit. Despite costing 1,200 V-Bucks, the skin has stood the test of time. Players still flock to the item shop whenever Focus is rotated back in.

3) Manic

Manic is considered by many to be the perfect sweaty skin as the design can be paired with a number of cosmetic designs. Furthermore, given that she's part of the SypherPK’s Locker Bundle, the hype factor plays a major role.

2) Dummy

The Dummy skin has been around for a while. It's very basic in nature, and its no-nonsense design made it a major allure for loopers. Despite the steep price of 1,200 V-Bucks, many players still buy the skin when listed in the item shop.

1) Siren

The Siren skin is priced at 1,200 V-Bucks and has two selectable styles. When introduced to Fortnite, it quickly became a staple for sweaty players. Additionally, since the skin is used a lot by Benjy David Fish, better known as Benjyfishy, the skin has remained popular even after a year.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

