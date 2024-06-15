The Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 2 Season 7 with the v17.10 patch on July 2, 2021. Scuba Crystal is a snapshot of the original Crystal. She was added to the Metaverse during the Comic Summer Event of 2021. This was during the height of the Kymera Invasion. She along with others like Midsummer Midas, Beach Jules, Beach Brutus, and Boardwalk Ruby made the most of the summer before the island was overrun by aliens.

While she didn't play a role in the storyline, Epic Games did give Scuba Crystal her very own LEGO Outfit. You can use her while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. Maybe in the future, the developers could even expand upon her lore, giving her a role to play in future events.

Here's how to get the Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to get Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can currently purchase the Scuba Crystal skin (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 15, 2024), the Scuba Crystal skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the Undercover Summer Set.

Trending

The set comprises these five cosmetic items:

Scuba Crystal (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Scuba Crystal (LEGO Outfit)

Rainbow Carver (Pickaxe)

Birthstone Backplate (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Cosmic Summer (Loading Screen)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Scuba Crystal Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,300 V-Bucks (the total price for all cosmetics purchased separately is 1,700 V-Bucks).

The Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite separately. Scuba Crystal (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 800 V-Bucks and is paired with Scuba Crystal (LEGO Outfit). Rainbow Carver (Pickaxe) and Birthstone Backplate (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) can be purchased separately for 500 and 400 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite stay in the Item Shop?

The Scuba Crystal skin will be listed until June 27, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until June 27, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!