8 Fortnite locations that had the oomph factor

Throughout the Fortnite timeline, the island's POIs have been through numerous iterations and the island itself has had at least two map-changing events. These occur due to advancements in the storyline or seasonal changes.

This eventually led to the removal of amazing POIs that have been the cornerstone for many in the community. While it's sad to see them no longer in-game, Loopers can always look back at them, reminiscence about the good times, and smile.

These Fortnite locations were some of the best to have ever graced the game

1) Tilted Towers

Story continues below ad

Although Tilted Towers is currently in the game, that wasn't always the case. It was first introduced way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 and soon became an irreplaceable part of the map. Despite being through hell and back a couple of times, the POI is still a fan favorite.

To start with, the place offers excellent mobility. Players can take the natural high ground and use it during the early game. In Chapter 3 Season 2, parkour and sprinting mechanics only enhance the mobility factor and make it better. Without second-guessing, it can be said that Tilted Towers will remain popular for years from now as well.

2) Steamy Stacks

Story continues below ad

Steamy Stacks was one of the few major POIs showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer. The area has served players well throughout its lifetime in both the early and late games of matches. However, what made this location so ideal was the vents. Players were able to use them to launch into the air and travel a fair bit via glider.

Aside from great loot and mobility, the POIs also had a lot of lore. In Chapter 2 Season 8, it was speculated that the "OG" Kevin the Cube was recreated from the purple liquid in the powerplant and broke out upon the Queen's command. While this cannot be confirmed, it's hard to deny the plausibility.

3) Risky Reels

Story continues below ad

The developers took the simple concept of drive-in movie theaters and added it to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2. Thus, Risky Reels was born. While it has gone through several iterations throughout the game's timeline, it remains one of the most entertaining POIs in the metaverse.

While many Loopers will swear that Rocky Reels is better in many ways, the majority still want Risky to make a return to the map. The nostalgic feeling of seeing a drive-in movie theater is probably something fans can’t shake off even after all these years.

4) Tomato Town

Story continues below ad

Even before Fortnite had Chapters and Seasons, Tomato Town was already a popular POI on the map. It predates most of the famous and iconic locations in-game. While there was nothing ordinary going on with the location, it struck a chord with the players.

In time, Tomato Town evolved as well, and in Chapter 1 Season 5 became a sight of tomatoey worship called Tomato Temple. Although not as popular as its predecessor, it was still just as loved by fans worldwide.

5) Haunted Hill

Story continues below ad

Haunted Hill is one of the creepiest locations to have ever been introduced in Fortnite. What's more surprising is that the POI was not an original Epic Games production but rather based on a concept by a Redditor called blorfie. It was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 2.

While the location did feature a few tombstones and a graveyard, the iconic castle wasn't added into place until Season 6. The structure's narrow corridors were filled with loot, and getting into a shotgun duel was not an uncommon sight.

6) Junk Junction

Story continues below ad

As the name aptly suggests, Junk Junction is a junkyard. It was stacked high with unusable cars and featured two massive buildings within the POI. Although this location wasn't the best, it offered players a lot of metal. Sadly, the location was destroyed at the end of Chapter 1 when it got sucked into the black hole.

However, Epic games was kind enough to create a different version of Junk Junction in Chapter 2 called Compact Cars. Like its predecessor, the area offered plenty of metal and was the perfect drop location for newcomers.

7) Retail Row

Story continues below ad

Retail Row is one of the few POIs in Fortnite that has survived two chapters in-game. Added in during Chapter 1 Season 1, it soon became one of the most popular and well-recognized locations on the map. When playing with a squad, landing at least once in Retail Row was a tradition.

Despite being destroyed by a volcano and turned into Mega Mall, it reverted to Retail Row at the start of Chapter 2. Throughout the lifetime of the map, the area served as a hot-drop zone and kept Loopers entertained for hours.

8) Misty Meadows

Story continues below ad

If Misty Meadows seems familiar, it was modeled after Happy Hamlet from the Chapter 1 map. Although rearranged and switched up a bit, it's the spitting image of the POI. Nevertheless, Misty Meadows had a flavor as it offered players multiple rotation points and plenty of loot.

It was added during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 and remained a staple drop location for players until the end. Even after pieces of the Alien Mothership crashed into the POI, it didn't deter players from landing there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far