All explosive weapons in Fortnite

Fortnite’s weapon pool is massive, and it constantly evolves each season. When new and innovative weapons arrive, some older ones get vaulted. One of the most unique category of weapons in the game are the explosive ones. They deal splash damage, destroy structures, and add chaos to matches.

Finding explosive weapons is rare nowadays, and many players might be curious to know how many of them there are.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the explosive weapons in Fortnite.

Full list of explosive weapons in Fortnite

It's important to note that explosive weapons are different from throwables like Hand Grenades and Clingers. Explosive weapons are guns or launchers that fire projectiles, while Hand Grenades, Clingers, and more are just hand-thrown items.

Here are all the explosive weapons in Fortnite, along with their rarity:

Rocket Launcher: Common to Legendary

Common to Legendary Burst Quad Launcher: Transcendent

Transcendent Proximity Grenade Launcher: Epic and Legendary

Epic and Legendary Grenade Launcher: Rare to Legendary

Rare to Legendary Quad Launcher: Epic and Legendary

Epic and Legendary Pumpkin Launcher Uncommon to Legendary

Uncommon to Legendary Snowball Launcher Uncommon to Legendary

Uncommon to Legendary The Big Chill: Exotic

Exotic Explosive Batarang: Mythic

Mythic Egg Launcher: Uncommon to Legendary

Uncommon to Legendary Cuddle Fish: Rare

Rare Alien Knockgun Launcher: Legendary

Legendary Guided Missile: Epic and Legendary

Epic and Legendary Paper Bomb Kunai: Mythic

Mythic Anvil Rocket Launcher: Rare to Legendary

Rare to Legendary Ripsaw Launcher: Rare

Rare Explosive Goo Gun: Rare

Rare Sticky Grenade Launcher: Epic to Legendary

Interestingly, Chapter 6 Season 3 does not include any explosive weapons. However, Fortnite OG game mode includes classics like the Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher.

Other items with explosive effects

Many items in Fortnite aren't exactly explosive weapons, but have explosive effects, such as:

Boom Bow

TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow

Ringmaster's Boom Bolt

Boom Billy

Unstable Bounce Grenade

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Grenade

Clingers

Dynamite

Bottle Rockets

Remote Explosive

Boom Box

That concludes the list of explosive weapons and items in the game. Note that the weapon pool changes regularly, and some vaulted weapons may return in upcoming major updates.

