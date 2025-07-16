All explosive weapons in Fortnite

Fortnite’s weapon pool is massive, and it constantly evolves each season. When new and innovative weapons arrive, some older ones get vaulted. One of the most unique category of weapons in the game are the explosive ones. They deal splash damage, destroy structures, and add chaos to matches.
Finding explosive weapons is rare nowadays, and many players might be curious to know how many of them there are.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the explosive weapons in Fortnite.
Full list of explosive weapons in Fortnite
It's important to note that explosive weapons are different from throwables like Hand Grenades and Clingers. Explosive weapons are guns or launchers that fire projectiles, while Hand Grenades, Clingers, and more are just hand-thrown items.
Here are all the explosive weapons in Fortnite, along with their rarity:
- Rocket Launcher: Common to Legendary
- Burst Quad Launcher: Transcendent
- Proximity Grenade Launcher: Epic and Legendary
- Grenade Launcher: Rare to Legendary
- Quad Launcher: Epic and Legendary
- Pumpkin Launcher Uncommon to Legendary
- Snowball Launcher Uncommon to Legendary
- The Big Chill: Exotic
- Explosive Batarang: Mythic
- Egg Launcher: Uncommon to Legendary
- Cuddle Fish: Rare
- Alien Knockgun Launcher: Legendary
- Guided Missile: Epic and Legendary
- Paper Bomb Kunai: Mythic
- Anvil Rocket Launcher: Rare to Legendary
- Ripsaw Launcher: Rare
- Explosive Goo Gun: Rare
- Sticky Grenade Launcher: Epic to Legendary
Interestingly, Chapter 6 Season 3 does not include any explosive weapons. However, Fortnite OG game mode includes classics like the Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher.
Other items with explosive effects
Many items in Fortnite aren't exactly explosive weapons, but have explosive effects, such as:
- Boom Bow
- TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow
- Ringmaster's Boom Bolt
- Boom Billy
- Unstable Bounce Grenade
- Mechanical Explosive Bow
- Grenade
- Clingers
- Dynamite
- Bottle Rockets
- Remote Explosive
- Boom Box
That concludes the list of explosive weapons and items in the game. Note that the weapon pool changes regularly, and some vaulted weapons may return in upcoming major updates.
