All explosive weapons in Fortnite

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 16, 2025 14:33 GMT
Exploring explosive weapons in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Exploring explosive weapons in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite’s weapon pool is massive, and it constantly evolves each season. When new and innovative weapons arrive, some older ones get vaulted. One of the most unique category of weapons in the game are the explosive ones. They deal splash damage, destroy structures, and add chaos to matches.

Ad

Finding explosive weapons is rare nowadays, and many players might be curious to know how many of them there are.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the explosive weapons in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Full list of explosive weapons in Fortnite

It's important to note that explosive weapons are different from throwables like Hand Grenades and Clingers. Explosive weapons are guns or launchers that fire projectiles, while Hand Grenades, Clingers, and more are just hand-thrown items.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here are all the explosive weapons in Fortnite, along with their rarity:

  • Rocket Launcher: Common to Legendary
  • Burst Quad Launcher: Transcendent
  • Proximity Grenade Launcher: Epic and Legendary
  • Grenade Launcher: Rare to Legendary
  • Quad Launcher: Epic and Legendary
  • Pumpkin Launcher Uncommon to Legendary
  • Snowball Launcher Uncommon to Legendary
  • The Big Chill: Exotic
  • Explosive Batarang: Mythic
  • Egg Launcher: Uncommon to Legendary
  • Cuddle Fish: Rare
  • Alien Knockgun Launcher: Legendary
  • Guided Missile: Epic and Legendary
  • Paper Bomb Kunai: Mythic
  • Anvil Rocket Launcher: Rare to Legendary
  • Ripsaw Launcher: Rare
  • Explosive Goo Gun: Rare
  • Sticky Grenade Launcher: Epic to Legendary
Ad

Interestingly, Chapter 6 Season 3 does not include any explosive weapons. However, Fortnite OG game mode includes classics like the Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher.

Other items with explosive effects

Many items in Fortnite aren't exactly explosive weapons, but have explosive effects, such as:

  • Boom Bow
  • TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow
  • Ringmaster's Boom Bolt
  • Boom Billy
  • Unstable Bounce Grenade
  • Mechanical Explosive Bow
  • Grenade
  • Clingers
  • Dynamite
  • Bottle Rockets
  • Remote Explosive
  • Boom Box

That concludes the list of explosive weapons and items in the game. Note that the weapon pool changes regularly, and some vaulted weapons may return in upcoming major updates.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications