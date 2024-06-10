The latest season of Fortnite is already out with players gunning into the sandy new world of Wrecked donned in their best Fortnite Plus-size skins and battling it out for a Victory Royale. This high-octane season is packed with new weapons, items, and devious NPC bosses that drop tons of loot, weapons, and the newly introduced Mythic Nitro Vehicles.

Body positivity and acceptance is a tenet that all major game publishers have been implementing in their character designs and Epic Games and Fortnite were actively involved in making a place for all players to feel like they belong. Here are the five best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins players can use in-game:

These are the 5 best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins you can use in-game

1) Penny

Trending

Penny is one of the best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins to use (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Penny is the first plus-size character and outfit to be introduced in Fortnite. She was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 as part of the Constructor Crew set in the v13.40 update. She was a popular character found at Retail Row in Chapter 2, Season 8 as well and players could purchase wood from this character.

The Penny outfit features two variants - default and cat - making it one of the best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins that players love. Penny also has a LEGO variant that players can use to farm XP in LEGO Fortnite. Players can get their hand on this outfit for 1200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it appears next.

2) Opal

The cheerful and peppy Opal is sure to lift moods in the toughest battles (Image via Epic Games)

Opal is one of the most popular plus-size outfits in Fortnite and a frequent fan favorite. This Uncommon Outfit was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3 as part of the v25.11 update. This popular skin also has a LEGO variant that players can use in LEGO Fortnite.

Players can get their hands on this coveted skin for 800 V-Bucks as part of the Ruby and Opal set when it appears in the Item Shop next. Opal remains one of the best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins given the peppy and beautiful character design that exudes radiance and positivity.

3) Desdemona

The mistress of chaos is definitely among the best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins (Image via Epic Games)

Desdemona is one of the most sought-after skins in Fortnite, with players across the world donning this outfit since its release in Chapter 3, Season 4 in the v24.10 update. The fiery-red outfit with chic clothing makes it a perfect choice for players to flaunt their fashion.

Players can get their hands on this Rare Outfit as part of the Darkest Circles set for 800 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it appears. This skin is best paired with the Oculara Pickaxe found in the bundle.

4) Machinist Mina

Machinist Mina is a fan favourite skin (Image via Epic Games)

Machinist Mina has been an overwhelmingly popular character in Fortnite since its introduction to players in Chapter 2, Season 5 in the v15.10 update. This sleek master of machines is beautifully designed in a stunning shade of yellow and stands proudly as one of the coolest characters in Fortnite.

Players could unlock this skin by purchasing the Machinist Mina Pack for $15.99, which included access to Fortnite Save The World and other cosmetics. The skin has not made an appearance in the Item Shop since but players can keep looking out for future Snapshots (variants).

5) Brutus

Mow down your enemies with this menacing agent (Image via Epic Games)

Brutus is one of the most well-known bosses in Fortnite lore and a very popular outfit of choice for many players. This menacing boss was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 as part of the Battle Pass in the v12.00 update. This menacing outfit has four variants: Default, Ghost, Shadow, and the most coveted Golden Agent variant.

Players can get their hands on Brutus as part of the Brute Force Set from the Item Shop for 950 V-Bucks. This is one of the most revered skins and players usually pair this skin with the Hench Hauler Back Bling and the Big Haul Pickaxe found in the set.

These are the five best Fortnite Plus-Size Skins that players can use in Fortnite and battle their way to a Victory Royale. The latest season of Fortnite is out and players already love the host of new features introduced in Wrecked.

Here's some more news from the world of Fortnite:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback