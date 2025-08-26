Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) downtime and release countdown are one and a half hours (90 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time.In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v37.10), we know that Battle Royale/Zero Build will be getting the Air Strike feature added. You'll be able to call down fire support at will. The collaboration with Gorillaz and One Punch Man is also slated to arrive.That said, here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v37.10.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) downtime countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) downtime will start early in the morning for those in the United States of America. For those in Europe, it will start later in the day. Here are the timings:1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)3:00 am Central Time (CT)4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) downtime will start in the afternoon for Asia. For Japan and Australia, servers will be taken down for maintenance in the evening. Here are the timings:1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) release countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe servers will go live in the wee hours of the morning in most parts of America and the afternoon in most of Europe. Here are the timings:2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)4:30 am Central Time (CT)5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)11:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaDowntime for Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.10) will end by early evening and early evening in Asia, and at night for Japan and Australia. Here are the timings:3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)7:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Read more articles here:Fortnite Gorillaz bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsFortnite x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms future improvement roadmap&quot;I want to sincerely apologize to the communities affected&quot;: Fortnite pro Peterbot apologizes after being caught using racial slurs