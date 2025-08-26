Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before it starts. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in the first major update (v37.10) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 'Shock 'N Awesome'.In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed collaborations with Gorillaz and One Punch Man. The former will head Festival Season 10, while the latter will be the first major anime crossover for this phase of the storyline. For more information, you can read the latest early patch notes for update v37.10.Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025).How long will the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) last?According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 a.m. ET and will be back online by 5:30 a.m. ET. An update will be provided by Epic Games via a blog and on social media channels when the servers are back online.Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.Content changes for Fortnite update v37.10Aside from the major collaborations with Gorillaz and One Punch Man, Battle Royale/Zero Build will be getting new content as well. The Air Strike will be added to the game. You'll be able to call in some heavy fire support to neutralize Bugs and foes alike. Ranked Reload will also be reset, which means it'll be a mad dash to the top.Apart from these official updates, we can expect leaks to occur during the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025). We could get insights about Fortnitemares 2025, Super Styles for the Battle Pass, and the next Crew Pack for September.That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025). If you're in-game, especially in Ranked, consider wrapping up your session before the servers go offline.Read more articles here:Fortnite Gorillaz bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsFortnite x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms future improvement roadmap&quot;I want to sincerely apologize to the communities affected&quot;: Fortnite pro Peterbot apologizes after being caught using racial slurs