Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:36 GMT
Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) will start at 4 am (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) will start at 4 am (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before it starts. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in the first major update (v37.10) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 'Shock 'N Awesome'.

Ad

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed collaborations with Gorillaz and One Punch Man. The former will head Festival Season 10, while the latter will be the first major anime crossover for this phase of the storyline. For more information, you can read the latest early patch notes for update v37.10.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025).

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) last?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 a.m. ET and will be back online by 5:30 a.m. ET. An update will be provided by Epic Games via a blog and on social media channels when the servers are back online.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v37.10

Ad

Aside from the major collaborations with Gorillaz and One Punch Man, Battle Royale/Zero Build will be getting new content as well. The Air Strike will be added to the game. You'll be able to call in some heavy fire support to neutralize Bugs and foes alike. Ranked Reload will also be reset, which means it'll be a mad dash to the top.

Apart from these official updates, we can expect leaks to occur during the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025). We could get insights about Fortnitemares 2025, Super Styles for the Battle Pass, and the next Crew Pack for September.

Ad

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (August 26, 2025). If you're in-game, especially in Ranked, consider wrapping up your session before the servers go offline.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda