How to get Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite

The Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 1 Season X (10) with the update v10.20. The character is part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Borderlands. Many may find it odd that Epic Games chose him for the crossover, given that there are so many heroes to choose from, but I suppose it wouldn't be a Borderlands collaboration if it weren't this weird.

All in all, Psycho Bandit is much loved by the community. With the Borderlands franchise spread across a decade and then some, the character is synonymous with it. To sweeten things, Model CL4P-TP Steward Bot, aka Claptrap, is also part of the crossover.

However, Psycho Bandit cannot be used in LEGO Fortnite. Since the character is part of the Gaming Legends Series, Epic Games likely couldn't secure the IP rights to have him turned into LEGO. On the flipside, it's probably for the best since he runs amok and behaves "psycho" most of the time (which is always).

That being said, here's how to get the Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

As of April 29, 2025, the Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Psycho Bandit" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Psycho Bundle and is associated with the Mayhem Set.

The Psycho Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Psycho Bundle, you can buy it for 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Psycho Bandit skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Psycho Bandit skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until May 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

