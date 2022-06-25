Fortnite's The Visitor in skirt and 6 other odd things you need to see

Fortnite is among the best video games in the world, and it has achieved this feat for a reason: players. It is the users who make this title what it is. A video game can never succeed if it fails to captivate a devoted legion of gamers, no matter how well-written its storyline is.

Fortnite has a vibrant and populous community across different social media platforms. Be it Discord, Twitter, Reddit, or anything else, every major platform hosts a dedicated and well-maintained community.

The cynosure of any community is its members. The Fortnite community has a plethora of members from all over the world.

These members come from different walks of life, including veterans, weekend crusaders, and others who find solace in the battle royale. These members bring a different dynamic to the community that cannot be achieved otherwise.

69,420 V-bucks and other oddities from Fortnite

The Fortnite community has its own unique way of expressing its creativity. Some members make funny memes, while others have their own take on the lore.

1) V-bucks

V-bucks are an in-game currency used to purchase any add-on inside the game. If loopers buy a battle pass, they get some currency that can be claimed back. One fan spent over three years collecting V-bucks for the sake of a joke.

In a screengrab posted on Reddit, a player claimed 100 v-bucks taking his total of v-bucks to 69,420. All this effort, just for the sake of a funny digit. There is undoubtedly no cap to what people can do for the funny number.

2) The Visitor

The first member of The Seven to be formally introduced in the lore, The Visitor sure looks formidable in The Seven outfit. But what if he sported a skirt? Would he still be as tough? The answer is more hilarious than fans may think.

An image has surfaced in the community where The Visitor can be seen wearing a skirt. The community was in splits after seeing it. Some said this is what The Visitor has been up to since retiring from The Seven. Others resorted to thirsty comments.

3) Vibin'

The Fortnite community doesn't hold the game in some God-like regard and has been very vocal about any shortcomings. People voice their opinions about policies and other actions that put the title in a bad light.

The developers recently faced backlash from the community when they nerfed the XP system. This season, players will have to grind more to level up.

A user has made a rendition of the newly launched chapter's theme artwork that captures this problem very colorfully.

4) Glider

One discussion that dominates the forums across different social media websites is the viability of a certain cosmetic item. It can be anything from a pay-to-win emote to an unusual skin. Players often debate if a certain item is better than the other. The same is the case for gliders.

There are a plethora of gliders in the game, but the debate about which is the best is everlasting. Frustrated by this, a player suggested a rather funny approach to gliders. No gliders at all! Players won't glide onto the island, instead they jump from the battle bus and fall to their death. Game over.

5) The Foundation

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson enjoys a massive fan following across the internet. Hence, users were dumbfounded when they learned that The Foundation had been modeled after him, as Fortnite couldn't have used a better-suited character.

After The Foundation was revealed as The Rock, fan arts flourished in the community. One of these fan arts was a portrait of The Foundation without a mask.

In the portrait, he can be seen enjoying The Rock's infamous cheat day meal. It comes intact with his signature eyebrow.

6) The Foundation statue glitch

Since Fortnite is always in development, it is only natural to have some glitches. While the developer fixes these glitches immediately, some don't exploit the system and are comical. One such bug occurred in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

If gamers happen to be near The Foundation statue on the map and throw off-road tires at it, the statue falls. This glitch was only visible to loopers.

It was so iconic that to commemorate it, the developers made The Foundation NPC in the latest season to carry off-road tires.

7) Camaraderie

While it is often that players come across sweats, who relentlessly will do anything just to get eliminations, they also come across users who are more than entertaining. One such incident highlights the camaraderie between the two Fortnite loopers.

A gamer was about to reach level 100 when he argued with his parents, and they took away his Xbox. The fan took to Twitter to share this.

One guy came to his rescue, offering to play on his behalf and level up. The guy delivered, and the looper finally reached level 100.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

