10 Fortnite secrets most players don't know

OG players know that Fortnite has a legacy of dropping Easter eggs across the seasons that hint at upcoming collaborations and other additions. The developers are adept at subtully teasing stuff without being noticed; however, some players do notice them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is no different. The season has a plethora of subtle clues and secrets that only seasoned players can spot. These also include glitches and other technical defects that gives them an unmitigated advantage over others.

This listicle covers a number of such secrets and other similar instances that don't surface easily. Since a number of them are glitches, it is possbile that the developers might have already fixed some of them at the time of reading this, which may render players unable to perform certain actions.

Easter eggs and other secrets in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Family Guy Easter egg

Shiina @ShiinaBR Yesterday I tweeted that Epic Games may have accidentally leaked an upcoming "Darth Vader" skin in their Unreal Engine live stream.



Here are the other names that were seen but I didn't tweet about so far:



- Family Guy

- Doom

- C3S3_Jones (Prisoner Jones?)

Fortnite has been teasing the Fortnite x Family guy collaboration for some time now.

Fortnite has been teasing the Fortnite x Family guy collaboration for some time now. Before the launch of the new season, there was speculation that the animated series might finally be coming to Fortnite. However, it did not manifest.

Loopers have now noticed a bathtub in a dilapidated house in Greasy Grove. Its postiton resembles a recurring gag in Family Guy where Peter Griffin's neighbor Cleveland Brown's bathtub often crashes as fallout from Peter's shenanigans. Though there isn't any official statement surrounding the possible crossover and this still remains mere speculation.

2) Indiana Jones Easter egg

FN_Rokonyx @ZunaTom

-Spray

-Emoticon

-Loading Screen

-Second Edit Style

-Glider

-Built in Emote

All Indiana Jones Cosmetics got already leaked!!!

The imminent Indiana Jones skin is highly anticipated. Some players are already at a level where they can claim it. To an observant player, this recent collaboration might seem misplaced. Darth Vader and Obi-wan Kenobi are part of a show that recently went on air, hence it makes sense for the creators to collaborate, but this doesn't apply to Indy.

If players were to backtrack to the beginning of Chapter 3, a refrigirator can be seen in the middle of a desert in the video. The prop was a reference to an iconic scene from the movie Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull where Indian Jones survives a nuclear attack by hiding inside a refrigirator.

3) Ballers

Players were very excited about Ballers making a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The excitement was soon diluted when players discovered that Ballers are fueled by a battery and cannot be recharged, which renders them useless after the charge gets exhausted.

A glitch soon came to the player's resuce; they discovered that when the Baller runs out of charge, it can still be used by repeatedly pressing the boost button, which will keep it moving. The developers might fix this glitch in an upcoming update, so if players want to experience it, now is the time.

4) Crewmate back bling

Fortnite x Among Us finally happened this season. After being speculated for a long time, the investigation-esque title was finally introduced into the battle royale. Players can purchase or redeem the Distraction Dance emote and the Crewmate back bling from the Epic store.

The Crewmate back bling is reactive and when a player runs with it, it mimics the run. The back bling comes with a variety of customizable options. One thing that most of the players miss out on is the sound that it makes when the player wearing it dies. It makes a sound similar to what a Crewmate makes when killed in the game.

5) Mysterious sound from the Rave Cave

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



The mysterious vault at Rave Cave has received new sounds with the start of this season

The new Fortnite season introduced the Rave Cave, a gentrified version of Command Cavern, the headquarters of the Imagined Order. It has been overhauled by loopers and is now a party destination, complete with a DJ booth and a dance floor.

Recently, some eerie sounds were heard emanating from the Vault inside the Rave cave. Players earlier speculate that the cave led to a secret tunnel connected to the Doomsday device. Now that the Imagined Order is gone, it serves no purpose, hence the incoming eerie sounds have given rise to a mystery.

6) Pacifist achievement

The pacifist accolade is almost impossible to obtain. It is awarded when a player gets a victory royale without killing anyone in the game and that is what makes it so difficult.

If a player somehow achieves this feat, they are awarded a Pacifist badge to commemorate the achievement. While it might seem absurd, there are players who have somehow managed to get one. All it takes is sheer luck, nothing else.

7) Foundation Easter egg

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist • Piles of tires have been added at the base of the Foundation statue as a reference to the glitch where the statue could be moved with the Chonkers Tires. • Piles of tires have been added at the base of the Foundation statue as a reference to the glitch where the statue could be moved with the Chonkers Tires. https://t.co/4fDv1AQMAs

The Foundation NPC now sells off-road tyres that can be used to modify vehicles into something more off-road oriented. If players recall, Foundation selling big tyres has something to do from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

In that season, a glitch emerged when the players threw an off-raod tyre a the Foundation statue, it would fall. It was one of the most strange glitches in the game's history. This subtle reference points towards the developers' sense of humor, which might be cryptic but still commendable.

8) Creative 2.0

mixcey @cabana_tiana New files for Fortnite creative 2.0 code named versus New files for Fortnite creative 2.0 code named versus https://t.co/VdxriGWlSY

The upcoming Creative mode is set to revolutionize the Fortnite creative mode. Creative 2.0 will enable players to modify custom games and will have other such features. In a recent leak, it was revealed that the developers are working on a new custom programming language called Verse.

The new programming language will give players the liberty to create their own models and skins, spawn any item from the repository, control the storm and create a new NPC. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as the new Creative mode will introduce a superfluity of new features.

9) Ariel Emote

After teasing the Grappler Glove in the gameplay teaser, the developers finally introduced it in Fortnite. The glove replaces the beloved Mythic Web Shooters that the players have been asking Epic to relaunch for some time now.

Players have noticed something that can either be a glitch or a new feature. When they swing and hit the emote button, the character starts to emote mid-air. Although harmless, this looks like a glitch that might get flxed in the upcoming update.

10) Reality Saplings and Biome

Reality Sapling is one of the most interesting interactibles introduced in the latest Fortnite season. Players are still discovering the ways the saplings interact. The Mythic Reality Sapling cannot be looted by other players. The sapling also yields different loot depending upon the location where it was planted.

A glitch has surfaced where players can regrow the fruit of the sapling by throwing a Chug Splash. It also works with Chug Cannon and Shield Kegs. The Reality Biome is spreading into different parts of the map and it is speculated to overtake the majority of the map soon.

