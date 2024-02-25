How to catch Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite presents a visually striking spectacle akin to the diverse aquatic life in the game. Similar to other fish varieties, gathering Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite offers players the opportunity to prepare a unique consumable item, Slurp Juice. However, not every fish swims readily into your grasp as each species has its preferred locales. So, capturing these creatures requires a keen understanding of their habitats. Once these locations are identified, capturing them becomes a manageable endeavor.

One must journey to various shores to catch Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite. Notably, this fish belongs to the Uncommon category, necessitating the use of a Fishing Rod boasting Epic Rarity. For an in-depth understanding of the Slurp Jelly Fish capture process in LEGO Fortnite, follow the tips and tricks mentioned below.

Tips and tricks to catch Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Where to find the Slurp Jelly Fish

Dry Valley Shore in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Kaboom 2084, Epic Games)

To capture Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite, your initial step is to understand their whereabouts. Essentially, Slurp Jelly Fish can be encountered along three distinct shores:

Grassland Shore

Dry Valley Shore

Sandy Shore

Each of these shores is situated within various biomes: the Grassland Shore lies within the Grassland Biome, while the Dry Valley and Sandy Shore can be spotted within the Desert Biome. Locating these shores isn't overly challenging. Simply navigate to their respective biomes and explore to uncover them.

The easiest way to catch the Slurp Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Kaboom 2084, Epic Games)

The easiest method to capture the Slurp Jelly Fish is by using the Epic Fishing Rod. As per the latest LEGO Fortnite V28.30 update, not only are there various unique fishes available but also fishing equipment, such as the Fishing Rod, which comes in different rarities. To effortlessly capture the Slurp Jelly Fish, gather the necessary crafting materials and craft the Epic Fishing Rod at the Workbench.

Aim at the glowing spot to capture the Slurp Jelly Fish (Image via YouTube/ SunnySide, Epic Games)

Once you get the Epic Fishing Rod, head to the specific shore where the Slurp Jelly Fish can be found. Upon reaching the shore, you'll notice colorful glowing spots that indicate the presence of the Slurp Jelly Fish. While it's possible to catch fish by randomly casting them into the ocean, targeting these glowing spots increases your chances of success significantly.

Aim at the glowing spot and patiently wait for a few seconds. Then, press the required button to complete the capturing process, successfully acquiring the Slurp Jelly Fish. This outlines the process of capturing the Slurp Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite. Check out the article for guidance on catching Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite.

