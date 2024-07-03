How to complete Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite

The Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite are the latest in a series of interesting quests that players can take on in the fan-favorite game mode. This new quest allows players to earn tons of XP while exploring a host of new biomes and unique worlds. Players love the vast and endless biomes they can explore and traverse as they battle mobs, collect resources, and grow their settlements in-game.

LEGO Fortnite has tons of quests that help players farm massive XP and the Brite Bomber quests are a great way to earn thousands of XP and level up fast. Here's how you can complete Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite.

This is how you can complete Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite

There are four sets of Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite

Brite Bomber quests are a great way to level up in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Brite Bomber quests have four sets that you must complete: Basics Quests, Village Life Quests, Cave Exploration Quests, and Dusty Roads Quests. These quests are a great way for you to earn massive XP and level up your Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Brite Bomber is one of the most well-known characters in Fortnite and a part of the latest Battle Pass. She is also one of the two NPCs that spawn when a player boots a new world in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Complete Basics Quests in LEGO Fortnite?

Talk to Brite Bomber and complete basic quests to finish the Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Basics Quests are the first series of quests in the Brite Bomber set. You must do simple things that essentially get acquainted with the game and its features. These are the Basics Quests and how you can complete them:

Quest Description XP Talk to Brite Bomber Bright Bomber will rift to the player's spawn point when a new Survival or Cozy world is started. Talk to her to complete the quest 2,000 XP Build a Crafting Bench or Interact with one Build a Crafting Bench using 2 Wood and 5 Granite. You can interact with an existing

Crafting Bench to complete the quest 2,000 XP Collect Fried Eggs (3) Build a Grill from the build menu using 30 Granite and 1 Torch and place it in your village Collect three eggs and add them to the grill using the fried egg recipe to craft 3 Fried Eggs. 2,000 XP Upgrade or Interact with Bright Bomber's Level 2 Village Before upgrading to Level 2 Village, these requisites must be completed 1. Craft 1 Torch. 2. Build 1 Crafting Bench. 3. Complete the Collect Fried Eggs quest 4. Build additional structures and buildings to get the Village to Comfort Level 2 After all these are complete, players can upgrade the Village to Level 2 with 10 Wood and 10 Granite. 2,000 XP

How to complete Village Life Quests in LEGO Fortnite?

These quests are based on the farming and crop updates (Image via Epic Games)

Village Life Quests are a series of quests that get you acquainted with the new village, farming, and crop updates in LEGO Fortnite. These quests revolve around farming, building barns, and taming animals. Here's how you can complete Village Life Quests in LEGO Fortnite:

Quest Description XP Craft a Barn or Interact with one You can build a Barn from the build menu using 10 Wood Planks. You can craft planks by building a Lumber Mill using 10 Wood.

You can also interact with a pre-built Barn to complete the quest 2,000 XP Recruit an Animal to a Village Build a barn from the build menu using 10 Wood Planks. Once a barn is built, you get the recipe from animal treats.



Animals can be recruited or added using an Animal Treat, which can be crafted via the Grill with 5 Vines and 3

Corn. Once recruited, you need to interact

with a Barn and assign the animal to it. 2,000 XP Upgrade or Interact with Brite Bomber's level 3 Village "Brite Bomber's Village can be upgraded to level 3 after completing these requirements: 1. Build a Lumber Mill using 8 Wood and 15 Granite. 2. Build a Barn. 3. Recruit an animal to the Village using animal treats and adding them to the barn" "Build additional structures and buildings to get the Village to Comfort Level 3. Once all the above requirements are done, you can upgrade the Village to Level 3 with 5 Planks and 15 Granite. 2,000 XP Recruit a Villager or Interact with one 1. Build a bed using 10 Wood.2. You need to interact with an NPC and select the 'live in my Village' dialogue option. 3. After the Villager asks if you have a bed for them, select 'Yes.' You can also interact with an already-recruited Villager to complete the quest. 2,000 XP

How to Complete Cave Exploration Quests in LEGO Fortnite?

Explore caves and farm rare resources to complete these quests (Image via Epic Games)

Cave Exploration quests are essentially quests that players can complete by entering a cave, mining resources, and crafting advanced items using resources found in the caves. Here's how you can complete the Cave Exploration Quests in LEGO Fortnite:

Quest Description XP Equip a Glider Players can craft two types of Gliders from a Crafting Bench: Basic Glider: 8 Wooden Rods, 4 Wool Thread, and 6 Silk Thread Glider: 4 Wool Fabric, 6 Silk Fabric, and 8 Flexwood Rods 2,000 XP Invite a Villager to Follow You "You can invite the villagers using these steps: 1. Interact with the Villager/NPC and choose 'let's talk jobs'2. Then, select the 'let's explore' option and select Continue to make the villager follow you 2,000 XP Collect Knotroot from a Cave Knotroot can be found within caves and requires an

Uncommon Axe (or higher) to harvest. 2,000 XP Defeat any Skeleton in a Cave Head inside the nearest Cave and eliminate a Skeleton. Swords

are a great tool for doing so. 2,000 XP Upgrade or Interact with BriteBomber's level 4 Village "Brite Bomber's Village can be upgraded to level 4 after completing these requirements: 1. Recruit a Villager. 2. Craft a Health Charm from the Crafting Bench. You require 3 Silk, 3 Bones, and 5 Wolf Claws" 3. Craft an Uncommon Axe via the Crafting Bench. 4. Visit a Cave and use the Uncommon Axe to harvest Knotroot. 5. Increase the Village to Comfort Level 4 by adding buildings, objects, and decorations to the Village." After all these steps are complete, stack 10 Knotroot and 15 Granite in your inventory to upgrade the Village to Level 4 from the village square." 2,000 XP

How to Complete Dusty Roads Quests in LEGO Fortnite?

Build vehicles, explore the world, and level up with these quests (Image via Epic Games)

Dusty Roads quest series are simple quests that you must complete to finish the Brite Bomber quests in LEGO Fortnite. These quests are primarily centered around the new vehicle updates in the game and are a guide for players to understand the game mechanics. The vehicles are a much-needed alternative in the absence of fast travel in the game. Here's how you can complete the Dusty Roads Quests in LEGO Fortnite:

Quest Description XP

Equip a Compass Trinket or other Charm Craft any Charm including the Health Charm from the Crafting bench and add it to the Charms slot in your inventory. 2,000 XP Eat Snowberries to gain Heat Resistance Snowberries are special fruits that can be found in the Frostlands biome in trees. You can also get Snowberry Seeds from Brite Bomber after upgrading the Brite Bomber Village to Level 4.



Plant the seed on a patch of soil and get the Snowberry. Harvest the berry and eat it to gain Heat Resistance. 2,000 XP Build a Vehicle or Drive one You can build a Vehicle by yourself from the build menu or finish building the incomplete speeder found in Brite Bomber's Village. Brite Bomber's Speeder will require the following to complete it: 2 small steerable wheels: 1 Wooden Rod, 1 Wood, and 2 Cords. 2 small powered wheels: 1 Wood and 1 Wooden Rod 2,000 XP Talk to any NPC in the Dry Valley Build a Village Square in the Dry Valley and add the following elements to raise the Village to Level 2: 1. By adding constructions and decorations, you can raise the village's comfort level to two. 2. Use 20 wood and 25 granite to upgrade the village. After this is finished, NPCs will start to appear in the Village. To complete this mission, just interact with any of them. 2,000 XP Upgrade or Interact with Brite Bomber's level 5 Village Brite Bomber's Village can be upgraded to level 4 after completing these requirements: 1. Plant a snowberry seed in a dirt plot, and when the berry grows, harvest it. 2. Establish a Village Square in the Grasslands using the Build Menu. 3. Establish a Village Square in the Drylands using the Build Menu. 4. By adding buildings and decorations, you can raise the Village's comfort level to 5. You can then use 5 Sand Claws, 15 Knotroot Rods, and 15 Marble slabs to upgrade the Village to Level 5 after completing the previous tasks. 2,000 XP

Complete the quests and earn massive XP as well as make tremendous progress on your village, set in some of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds out there.

Read some more Fortnite news:

