How to get Aang skin in Fortnite

Aang has been all the hype in Fortnite for a while now. The skin was added in Chapter 5 Season 2 during the update v29.20. For avid fans of Avatar, seeing their favorite character being added to the game is nothing short of a dream come true. Even for those who have no idea who he is, it's still a very cool skin to own and use.

Since Aang comes with his own LEGO Style, fans can use him in LEGO mode as well. Given that there are two distinct outfits to choose from, there are two very unique LEGO Styles to use.

With that in mind, here is how to get the Aang skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Aang skin in Fortnite: Price, availability, and other details

Aang skin is currently available in-game (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 16, 2024), the Fortnite Aang skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Avatar Set, are available in-game.

Unlike regular skins and cosmetics that are listed in the Item Shop and can be purchased, this one can only be obtained via the Avatar Elements Pass. It will cost 1,000 V-Bucks and give players access to both free and premium cosmetics.

Listed below is everything that available in the Avatar Elements Pass.

Free Avatar cosmetics

The Loading Screen is a must-have for Avatar fans (Image via Epic Games)

Elemental Cycle (Emote)

Four Elements Banner (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Level-Up Token

The Four Elements (Loading Screen)

Level-Up Token

Dramyin (Guitar)

Level-Up Token

My Cabbages! (Emote)

Laughing Toph (Emote + Animated)

Level-Up Token

Sokka's Space Sword (Pickaxe)

Appa (Glider)

Premium/paid Avatar cosmetics

Unlock Aang in all his power and glory (Image via Epic Games)

Baffled Aang (Emote + Animated)

Banner (Homebase Banner)

Level-Up Token

Aang's Air Sphere (Emote + Traversal)

Level-Up Token

Momo's Messenger (Back Bling + Reactive)

Level-Up Token

Avatar Aang (Emote)

Air Nomad Staff (Pickaxe)

Level-Up Token

Avatar State Aang

Aang (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Avatar State Aang (Outfit + LEGO Style)

How long will Aang skin stay in Fortnite?

Aang skin will be available until May 3, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

As the Aang skin is part of the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, it will be available until May 3, 2024 - 2 am Eastern Time. After this deadline, the crossover will come to an end and make way for the upcoming Fortnite Star Wars collaboration. Once the skin is vaulted, it will not be listed in-game anymore.

As Epic Games mentioned, the premium rewards of the Elements Pass that include Aang and Avatar State Aang, could be listed in the Item Shop later on. A timeline has not been presented at the moment.

That being said, skins from previous collaboration passes have been added to the Item Shop. However, they will not be available at a discounted price.

Note: You have to gain Chi and Chakras to unlock the cosmetics from the Avatar Elements Pass.

