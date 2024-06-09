Alan Wake skin in Fortnite was added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 4 during the v26.30 update on October 27, 2023. The character was added to the Metaverse alongside the release of Alan Wake 2, developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games. At first, players assumed that this was mere hearsay. However, it was soon realized that this was indeed happening.

Given the rich history and legacy Alan Wake has within the survival horror video game genre, fans were overjoyed with this collaboration. On the flip side, there is some bad news. Alan Wake does not have a LEGO Outfit. This means you will not be able to use the character while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. Nevertheless, he can still be used in other major modes in-game.

That said, here is how to get Alan Wake skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Alan Wake skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Alan Wake skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 9, 2024), Alan Wake skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the Waking Nightmare Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set comprises four cosmetic items, including:

Alan Wake (Outfit)

Alan's Messenger Bag (Back Bling)

Dark Place Lamp (Pickaxe)

Dark Place (Item Wrap + Reactive)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Alan Wake Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 2,600 V-Bucks).

You can purchase the Alan Wake skin separately. (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite separately. Alan Wake (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Alan's Messenger Bag (Back Bling). Dark Place Lamp (Pickaxe) and Dark Place (Item Wrap + Reactive) can also be purchased separately for 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.

Can you get Alan Wake skin in Fortnite for free?

The answer is yes. You can indeed get the skin for free, but there is a transaction involved. You will have to purchase any edition of Alan Wake 2 from the Epic Games Store to get Alan Wake (Outfit) and Alan's Messenger Bag (Back Bling) free. They will be added to your in-game locker.

You will still have to purchase the Dark Place Lamp (Pickaxe) and Dark Place (Item Wrap + Reactive) separately if you want them in Fortnite. Thankfully, you will be able to do that at a discounted price via the Alan Wake Bundle. That said, the offer is valid until October 27, 2024.

How long will Alan Wake skin stay in Fortnite the Item Shop?

Alan Wake skin will remain listed until June 11, 2024. (Image via Epic Games)

Alan Wake skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until June 11, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again in the future.

