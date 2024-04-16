How to get Alias and Caper skins in Fortnite

The Alias and Caper skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 4 during update v23.40 (August 27, 2023). Given the ongoing heist theme at that time, they were a perfect addition to the game. Both skins offered a high level of customization, so everyone using it would be unique in their own way. As such, even if the entire lobby picked either of the characters, there was enough variety for them to all look different.

With the addition of LEGO Styles for both Alias and Caper, you can now take them on adventures in LEGO mode. Who knows, you may even make friends with bandits and get along with them in-game.

Here is how to get the Alias and Caper skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Alias and Caper skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Alias and Caper skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 16, 2024), the Alias and Caper skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Escape Artists Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises 20 cosmetics and items. They are:

Alias (Outfit + Unlockable Styles + LEGO Style)

Caper (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Heartline (Emote)

Beat Breaker (Emote)

Rare Wear (Emote)

Hamster Bold (Emote)

Peace Bear (Emote)

No More (Emote)

Break Point Ultra (Emote)

Rare Drip (Emote)

Kiss Off (Emote)

Break Point Freestyle (Emote)

Speed Splat (Emote)

Hamster Overdrive (Emote)

Neo Revolution (Emote)

Peel'd Face (Emote)

Fishy Face (Emote)

Crack'd Face (Emote)

Alias' Quest Pack

Caper's Quest Pack

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Escape Artists Fortnite Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,400 V-Bucks).

Escape Artists Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

You can also purchase Alias (Outfit + Unlockable Styles + LEGO Style) and/or Caper (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) individually for 1,200 V-Bucks each. Alias' Quest Pack and/or Caper's Quest Pack alongside Emotes will be presented with the corresponding skin.

Note: Escape Artists Bundle can be gifted.

How long could Alias and Caper skins stay in the Item Shop?

Alias and Caper skins could be listed for a few days (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As the Alias and Caper skins and their respective cosmetics were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4, they have been in rotation for a while. As such, they will likely not be listed for very long. Looking at past trends, they could be removed from the Item Shop before the week is over.

