The Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair (WWE) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 3 with the update v25.30. If you're a fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, the characters should be well-known to you. Rebecca Quin, better known as Becky Lynch, is an Irish-American professional wrestler. Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford, better known as Bianca Belair, is an American professional wrestler and fitness and figure competitor.
They are the first female WWE stars to be added to the Metaverse, and the second batch of WWE characters to be added after John Cena. Unfortunately, you cannot use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey at the moment. There is no telling if and when they will get their own LEGO Outfits. Nevertheless, they can be used in other modes such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, Rock Racing, and Festival.
On that note, here is how to get the Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair (WWE) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair (WWE) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of March 27, 2025, the Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair (WWE) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "WWE" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair Bundle and is associated with the Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Set, respectively.
The Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Becky Lynch (Outfit + Selectable Styles), Disarm-Her Shield (Back Bling), and Disarm-Her Blade (Pickaxe) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Bianca Belair (Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Toughest Shield (Back Bling) - 1,600 V-Bucks
- K.O.D. Hammer (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
- Superstar Celebration (Emote) - 300 V-Bucks
To obtain everything in the Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all of the cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair (WWE) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair (WWE) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 30, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive.
Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (March 2025)
- All Fortnite Crew Packs (March 2025)
- All Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins (March 2025)
- All Fortnite DC Skins (March 2025)
- All Fortnite Marvel Skins (March 2025)
- All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (March 2025)