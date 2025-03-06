The Beef Boss and Sizzle skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5 and Chapter 2 Season 3 with update v5.20 and v13.30, respectively. Beef Boss was created by concept artist Hiddenstylus. He is the owner and leader of Durr Burger; he has vowed to defend the land from lesser quick-service restaurants.

As for Sizzle, she's likely the female counterpart to Beef Boss, given their similar design approach and the fact that they both have a burger for their heads. That's not the only thing they have in common. Both characters also have individual LEGO Styles. You can use them while playing LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Maybe even start your own Durr Burger outlet in that reality.

Here is how to get the Beef Boss and Sizzle skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Beef Boss and Sizzle skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Beef Boss and Sizzle skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 6, 2025, the Beef Boss and Sizzle skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. They can be purchased via the Stacked Bundle and are associated with the Durrr Burger Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Stacked Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Beef Boss and Sizzle skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Beef Boss and Sizzle will remain listed until March 6, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Beef Boss and Sizzle skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 6, 2025, 7 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

