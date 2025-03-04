The Bigfoot skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9 with update v9.30. Bigfoot is a direct reference to a large, hairy mythical creature said to inhabit forests in North America. Also commonly called Sasquatch, it remains elusive to this day, and its existence is often the center of controversy. While there is some documented proof, the authenticity of it is somewhat sketchy.

Taking into account that Bigfoot is a mythical creature, it was rather obvious that Epic Games would give it a LEGO Style. You can roam the different biomes in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey as this creature. However, be careful that while you may have a scary disposition, the locals aren't afraid of charging at you without a second thought.

Here is how to get the Bigfoot skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Bigfoot skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Bigfoot skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 4, 2025, Bigfoot skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Bigfoot Bundle and is associated with the Bigfoot Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Bigfoot Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Bigfoot skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Bigfoot will remain listed until March 4, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Bigfoot skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 4, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

