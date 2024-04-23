How to get Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite

The Billie Eilish skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.30 (April 23, 2024). After years of the community wanting this music icon in-game, Epic Games has finally delivered, and in a massive way. She will headline Fortnite Festival Season 3 until June 13, 2024. Taking inspiration from her real-life fashion style, the in-game character looks exactly like her.

To make things even better, players can use her in LEGO mode. With the new Farm Friends update going live today (April 23, 2024), they will be able to explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds as their favorite pop singer. That being said, here is how to get the Billie Eilish skin in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Note: More cosmetics related to Billie Eilish will be added to the game soon. The article will be updated to reflect the changes at the given time.

Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Festival Season 3 Pass is currently available in-game (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 23, 2024), the Billie Eilish skin and other cosmetics associated with the artist are listed in-game. All of the cosmetic items can be obtained via the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass. Some are freebies, while others are premium rewards. Here is the complete list of all cosmetics:

Freebies

Billie The Showstopper (Loading Screen)

Change (Jam Track)

Heart Groove (Aura)

Spinback (Emote)

Molten Mic (Emote)

Silly Bros (Jam Track)

Snow Beat (Aura)

Sweet Victory (Jam Track)

Hot Bassline (Emote)

Runaway (Jam Track)

Lavatronik (Bass)

Premium

Burial Mic (Microphone)

Maps (Jam Track)

Neon Hunt (Loading Screen)

Friday I'm In Love (Jam Track)

Dynamic Dots (Aura)

Youngblood (Jam Track)

Blohsh (Emote)

Billie's Crown (Back Bling)

Oxytocin (Jam Track)

Sleeper Keys (Keytar)

Green Roots Billie (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass will have to spend 1,800 V-Bucks. They cannot be purchased from the Item Shop individually or via any other sets/bundles

How long will the Billie Eilish skin stay in-game?

Billie Eilish skin is currently available in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Based on official information, the Billie Eilish skin that is part of the Festival Season 3 Pass will be obtainable until June 13, 2024. After this, it will be vaulted. It could be added to the Item Shop at a later date, but that cannot be confirmed as of this writing. The publishers will provide an update if they plan on adding it back in-game.

