The Black Cat skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4 with update v31.10. Felicia Hardy, better known as Black Cat, is considered one of the greatest thieves in the MCU. However, her skills are not her own, as she inherited the art of stealing from her father - Walter Hardy. It would seem that genes are indeed passed down from one generation to the next.

Ad

Within the confines of the MCU, Felicia Hardy has been both a hero and a villain, having been featured in several Spider-Man video games over the past two decades. While she's not the greatest threat to humanity by a longshot, valuables are not safe around her. Since she can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, it would be wise to keep your valuables under lock and key when she's around.

Here is how to get the Black Cat skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Black Cat skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Black Cat skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 5, 2025, Black Cat skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Marvel" Tab. It can be purchased via the Black Cat Bundle and is associated with the Black Cat Set.

Ad

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Black Cat Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,300 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Black Cat skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Black Cat will remain listed until March 5, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Black Cat skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 5, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback