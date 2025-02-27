How to get the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:26 GMT
The Bloodsport skin is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The Bloodsport skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 with update v17.30. Robert DuBois, better known by his codename Bloodsport, is an assassin and member of Task Force X in the DCU. He's a man of many talents and is proficient in martial arts, combat, marksmanship, and assassination. With his expertise in stealth, he can get to any target with ease.

Bloodsport also has a LEGO Style, which enables him to be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be careful while engaging with the locals, as you will not have access to Bloodsport's skills or gadgets in this reality.

Here is how to get the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
As of February 27, 2025, the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "DC" Tab. It can be purchased via the Bloodsport Bundle and is associated with the Task Force X Set.

also-read-trending Trending

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Bloodsport Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire some cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Bloodsport skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Bloodsport will remain listed until March 3, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
The Bloodsport skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as he is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Quick Links

