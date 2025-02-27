The Bloodsport skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 with update v17.30. Robert DuBois, better known by his codename Bloodsport, is an assassin and member of Task Force X in the DCU. He's a man of many talents and is proficient in martial arts, combat, marksmanship, and assassination. With his expertise in stealth, he can get to any target with ease.
Bloodsport also has a LEGO Style, which enables him to be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be careful while engaging with the locals, as you will not have access to Bloodsport's skills or gadgets in this reality.
Here is how to get the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
How to get the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of February 27, 2025, the Bloodsport skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "DC" Tab. It can be purchased via the Bloodsport Bundle and is associated with the Task Force X Set.
The set comprises these cosmetic items:
- Bloodsport (Outfit) + Bloodsport LEGO Outfit) and Starro Specimen (Back Bling) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- A.R.G.U.S. Sabre (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
- Bloodsport Camo (Wrap) - 300 V-Bucks
- Springing Harley (Emote) - N/A
- I'm A Superhero (Emote) - N/A
- It's Peacemaker (Emote) - N/A
- He's A Shark (Emote) - N/A
To obtain everything in the Bloodsport Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire some cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Bloodsport skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Bloodsport skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as he is not exclusive.
Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
