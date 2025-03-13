The Boardwalk Warriors Pack in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3 with update v21.30. It contains variants of three characters: Raz, Kor, and Guff. Raz was featured in Chapter 2 Season 6 and was connected to The Spire. Kor was an assassin who was part of Chapter 2 Season 8, and Guff is just a fluffy entity who was first featured in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Ad

All three characters can also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, and given their design, they would look amazing in a town setting. If you plan on building along the beach, they would fit in nicely there as well. Just remember to watch out for pirates, as their havens tend to line the beachheads.

Here is how to get the Boardwalk Warriors Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Boardwalk Warriors Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Boardwalk Warriors Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 13, 2025, the Boardwalk Warriors Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Boardwalk Warriors" Tab. The cosmetic items contained within belong to the Summer Sunstrikers Set.

Ad

Trending

The Boardwalk Warriors Pack comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Boardwalk Warriors Pack, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items separately.

Ad

How long will the Boardwalk Warriors Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Riptide Raz, Unstuffed Guff, and Undercover Kor will remain listed until March 16, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Boardwalk Warriors Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 16, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback