Boxy and Boxer skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 with update v12.30. Designed by concept artist @sharktoofs1, these characters were inspired by cardboard boxes. Their entire attire is based around the same and is somewhat reminiscent of the art style found in the Save The World mode. However, there is no connection between the two.

Given how adorable the concept of these characters is, it made sense for Epic Games to give them LEGO Styles. You can use them to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, but be careful, as you cannot hide in the cardboard box should danger find you.

Here is how to get Boxy and Boxer skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get Boxy and Boxer skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Boxy and Boxer skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 27, 2025, Boxy and Boxer skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. They can be purchased via the Special Delivery Bundle and are associated with the Special Delivery Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Special Delivery Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will Boxy and Boxer skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Boxy and Boxer will remain listed until February 28, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Boxy and Boxer skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 28, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

