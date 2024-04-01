Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1. They are part of the Marvel Series in the Metaverse and join a long list of other such characters. While BriteStar is an original design, Captain America (Sam Wilson) has been ported directly from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Although both outfits are rather old in terms of their in-game age, they are still popular and in high demand. With the addition of LEGO Styles for both characters, players can now use them in LEGO Fortnite as well. That said, here is how to get Captain America and BriteStar Skins in Fortnite.

Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 1, 2024), Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with their respective sets (Captain America and Star Shine & Rainbows) are listed in the Item Shop. All cosmetics associated with both sets can be obtained via Captain America and the BriteStar Bundle.

Here is a list of items included in the bundle:

Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) (Outfit + LEGO Style)

BriteStar (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Cap's Shield (Back Bling)

Cap's Shield (Pickaxe)

Exo-7 Falcon Wings (Glider)

Brite's Shield (Back Bling + Styles)

Brite's Shield (Pickaxe + Styles)

Brave And Brite (Item Wrap) [Animated + Reactive]

Captain America And The BriteStar (Loading Screen)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Captain America and the BriteStar Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,600 V-Bucks.

Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) (Outfit + LEGO Style) and/or BriteStar (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. They cost 2,000 and 1,800 V-Bucks respectively and feature cosmetics associated with them.

BriteStar (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Cap's Shield (Back Bling), Cap's Shield (Pickaxe), and Exo-7 Falcon Wings (Glider) will come along with Captain America. Brite's Shield (Back Bling + Styles) and Brite's Shield (Pickaxe + Styles) will come along with BriteStar.

Unfortunately, there is no way to purchase Brave And Brite (Item Wrap) [Animated + Reactive] and Captain America And The BriteStar (Loading Screen) separately. They can only be obtained via Captain America and the BriteStar Bundle.

How long could Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins will likely be listed until the end of this week. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With Captain America - Sam Wilson (MCU) and BriteStar Skins being part of the Marvel Series, they will be listed for a while. Given past trends, they could be present in the Item Shop until the end of this week.

Epic Games will give players some time to acknowledge these skins' presence and purchase them. Nevertheless, as they are not exclusive, they will be featured in the Item Shop in the future as well. Those who miss out on purchasing them this time around will always have another chance.

