Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin in Fortnite were added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6 during the v16.10 update on April 9, 2021. All three characters were introduced during the Primal theme that was ongoing at that time. Although none of them fit into it as such, they are some of the best anime skins in the game inspired by a concept artist known as sunman41456659 on X.
Based on the lore, all three characters are fighting against R.E.M.Corp. Chigusa is a journalist turned vigilante, Megumi is an ex-security guard, and Yuki is an expert hacker. Sadly, despite having existing backstories, none of them played a role in the main storyline. However, they are still part of the Metaverse and have LEGO Styles as well. You can use them while exploring LEGO Fortnite seeds with friends.
That said, here is how to get Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.
Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of today (June 2, 2024), Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the //R.E.M.Wakers// Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.
The set comprises nine cosmetic items, including:
- Chigusa (Outfit)
- Chigusa (LEGO Outfit)
- Watchful Wabbit (Back Bling)
- Megumi (Outfit)
- Megumi (LEGO Outfit)
- Guard Pup (Back Bling)
- Yuki (Outfit + Selectable Style)
- Yuki (LEGO Outfit)
- H4ck//P4ck (Back Bling)
Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Cyber Infiltration Pack can purchase them for 2,200 V-Bucks.
Aside from the Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin in Fortnite, there are three more cosmetics related to the //R.E.M.Wakers// Set.
They include:
- Cutting Words (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles)
- Rebel Authority (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles)
- Sl1c3//D1c3 (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles)
Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Infiltration Tools Pack can purchase them for 1,200 V-Bucks.
Note: Cosmetics that are part of the //R.E.M.Wakers// Set cannot be purchased outside of their respective bundles/packs.
How long will Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin stay in Fortnite the Item Shop?
Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 6, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again in the future. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.
