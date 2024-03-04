How to get Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg Skins in Fortnite

Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg are two of the most popular female characters in Fortnite and the world of video games at large. They were added to the Metaverse at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, during a collaboration with The Witcher. Geralt of Rivia was also added and featured on the Battle Pass. Although the Butcher of Blaviken is unattainable, other characters are still within reach.

Unfortunately, no LEGO styles are currently available for Ciri or Yennefer of Vengerberg in Fortnite. It's uncertain whether they will receive one in the future due to various factors. With that in mind, read on to find out how to obtain these well-known characters.

Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Yennefer of Vengerberg Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 4, 2024), the Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Silver & Sorcery Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Silver & Sorcery Set consists of a total of seven cosmetic items:

Ciri (Outfit)

Zireael (Back Bling + Pickaxe)

Basilisk (Glider)

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Outfit)

Bird Skull (Back Bling)

Black Wings (Emote)

Yennefer's Megascope (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the Silver & Sorcery Set cosmetics must purchase the Yennefer of Vengerberg Bundle and Ciri Pack.

The Yennefer of Vengerberg Bundle will cost 1,800 V-Bucks (discounted price). It contains Yennefer of Vengerberg (Outfit), Bird Skull (Back Bling), Black Wings (Emote), and Yennefer's Megascope (Pickaxe). The Yennefer of Vengerberg (Outfit) can be purchased separately for 1,500 V-Bucks along with the Bird Skull (Back Bling). Yennefer's Megascope (Pickaxe) will cost 800 V-Bucks.

The Ciri Pack costs 2,000 V-Bucks (there is no discount). It contains Ciri (Outfit), Zireael (Back Bling + Pickaxe), and Basilisk (Glider). None of the cosmetics can be bought separately.

How long will Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg Skins Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Ciri Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Considering Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg were added to the Item Shop in Chapter 4 Season 1, they are not new characters. Hence, Epic Games will only keep them on display briefly. They will be taken out of rotation soon. With Chapter 5 Season 2 starting in four days, they could be removed in a day or two.

Nevertheless, as mentioned, because they are not exclusive like Geralt of Rivia, they will be featured in the Item Shop repeatedly. There is no reason to fret if you were unable to purchase them this time around; there's always next time.

