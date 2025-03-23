The Clix and Sparx skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.10. Cody Conrod, aka Clix, finally joins the Metaverse with his own Icon Series Outfits. According to the professional player, this was the "biggest announcement" of his career, and rightfully so. Only a privileged few become part of the prestigious Icon Series.

Staying true to his personality, his Icon Series Outfit exudes his aura. There is also a female character for fans called Sparx. Unfortunately, neither of them can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey at the moment. Nevertheless, you can still raise hell with Clix and Sparx on the Battle Royale/Zero Build Fortnite map.

On that note, here is how to get the Clix and Sparx skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Clix and Sparx skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Clix and Sparx skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 23, 2025, the Clix and Sparx skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Clix" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Clix Bundle and is associated with the Clix Set.

The Clix Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

Clix (Outfit + Selectable Styles) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Sparx (Outfit + Selectable Styles) - 1,200 V-Bucks

2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe + Reactive) - 800 V-Bucks

Soggy Snap (Emote) - 300 V-Bucks

Clix Groove (Emote + Beat Synced) - 300 V-Bucks

Clixy Keys (Back Bling) - 400 V-Bucks

Clix Bear (Back Bling) - 400 V-Bucks

Chain Linx (Wrap + Animated + Reactive) - 500 V-Bucks

Xset (Emote + Animated) - N/A

To obtain everything in the Clix Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase some of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Clix and Sparx skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Clix and Sparx will remain listed until April 1, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Clix and Sparx skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

