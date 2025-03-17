The Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the v34.10 update. There's no lore behind these characters, but they do carry the "luck of the Irish" with them. Added as part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, these are designed around the religious and cultural occasion. Epic Games even went all out while designing Clover Swift, as his face itself is a four-leaf clover.

Aside from these, there is not much else to say about these characters. They are new to the Metaverse and are yet to play a role in things. Perhaps they could feature as NPCs one day, but for now, they'll be limited to Outfits. You can also use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. These characters might just give you the "luck" to find some amazing loot, which will help you on your adventures.

On that note, here is how to get the Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 17, 2025, the Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Spring Into Action" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Take Clover Bundle and is not associated with any other set as of yet.

The Take Clover Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Take Clover Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot purchase the cosmetic items separately.

For how long will the Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy will remain listed until March 19, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Clover Swift and Lucky Envoy skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 19, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

