The Corrupted Legends Pack in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 with update v14.10. It contains corrupted variants of three characters: Arachne, Insight, and Shogun. You can fine-tune and adjust just how corrupted each character is. The level of corruption will be visible and showcased through the contrasting red and white shades.

Ad

All three characters also have their own LEGO Style, which means you can use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00. The corruption effect also functions in this reality. Just remember that it doesn't provide an edge in battle or any advantage against foes.

Here is how to get the Corrupted Legends Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Corrupted Legends Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Corrupted Legends Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 28, 2025, the Corrupted Legends Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers & Bundles" Tab. The cosmetic items contained within belong to the Web Of Corruption Set.

Ad

Trending

The pack comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain the Corrupted Legends Pack, you can purchase it for $18.49 (regional pricing will vary) from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot acquire any of the items separately.

Ad

How long will the Corrupted Legends Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Corrupted Legends Pack will remain listed until April 25, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Corrupted Legends Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 25, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters contained within may return, as they are not exclusive.

Ad

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback