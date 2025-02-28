The Cuddle Buns Pack in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.00. It contains the character known as Pawline. While lore about her is limited, she seems to have a fondness for bunnies. Her entire persona and design have been designed around these cute critters.

Pawline also has a LEGO Style. This means you can use her in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00. Unfortunately, there are no bunnies and/or rabbits in that reality (yet). So, if you plan on making friends with the wildlife, it would be best to stick to chickens and cows; wolves and other deadly creatures will not take too fondly to your presence.

Here is how to get the Cuddle Buns Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Cuddle Buns Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Cuddle Buns Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 28, 2025, the Cuddle Buns Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers & Bundles" Tab. The cosmetic items contained within belong to the Cuddle Buns Set.

The pack comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain the Cuddle Buns Pack, you can purchase it for $18.49 (regional pricing will vary) from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot acquire any of the items separately.

How long will the Cuddle Buns Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Cuddle Buns Pack will remain listed until April 16, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Cuddle Buns Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 16, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character contained within may return, as she is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

