The Deja Grimm skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.10. Based on the character's design, there is not much to go on. The cosmetics associated with Deja suggest she could be a witch of some sort, but it's not entirely clear. Moreover, the broomstick that has been modified with a small jet engine is all the more perplexing.

Ad

Despite the odd design, she fits perfectly into the Metaverse, and can also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Witchcraft won't work in this reality, so she will have to be on her toes should she find herself in danger. There's always the option of creating your own Village and starting a covenant or coven with friends, but that's a topic for a different article.

On that note, here is how to get the Deja Grimm skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Deja Grimm skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Deja Grimm skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 23, 2025, the Deja Grimm skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Wayward Witch Bundle and is associated with the Wayward Witch Set.

Ad

The Wayward Witch Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Wayward Witch Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Deja Grimm skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Deja Grimm will remain listed until March 23, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Deja Grimm skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 23, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback