The Doggo skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9 with the v9.10 update. On the outside, Doggo may look like just another character in the Metaverse. However, don't let his puppy eyes fool you, as he's affiliated with the Imagined Order. While the faction has all but ceased to exist, their infamous legacy will be remembered for all time.

Doggo may look the part, but he's not related to Fletcher Kane. If anything, Doggo would likely try to stop him since his ex-faction always fought for control over everything. While this is no longer possible in this reality, Doggo can create his own faction in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Of course, he will have to fight the locals to establish a foothold, but that's a trivial task for someone who has been associated with Doctor Slone.

Here is how to get the Doggo skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Doggo skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Doggo skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 12, 2025, the Doggo skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased via the Grumble Gang Bundle and is associated with the Grumble Gang Set.

The Grumble Gang Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Grumble Gang Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also purchase each of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Doggo skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Doggo will remain listed until March 12, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Doggo skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 12, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

