The Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 with update v14.00. The characters seem to hail from a "Dread" reality (of which there seems to be no shortage in the Metaverse). Given their attire and color scheme, they could also be associated with the Last Reality. Since Kevin The Cube returned towards the end of Chapter 2, they could have potentially been introduced to herald "his" coming.
Whichever was the case, we may never know, as the Last Reality hasn't been seen or heard from for a long time. To be fair, they've been all but removed from the storyline. Nevertheless, you can still put the "dread" into the locals in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey using the characters. They will resist, but you shouldn't have much trouble quelling the mobs and achieving total dominance.
Here is how to get the Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
How to get Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of March 12, 2025, the Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased via the Dream Dimension Bundle and is associated with the Darkening Set.
The Dream Dimension Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Dream Omen (Outfit) + Dream Omen (LEGO Outfit) and Dread Shroud (Back Bling) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Dread Fate (Outfit) + Dread Fate (LEGO Outfit), Dread Shield (Back Bling), and Dread Strikers (Pickaxe) - 1,800 V-Bucks
- Dread Oracle Axe (Pickaxe) - 1,200 V-Bucks
- Violet Tentacles (Wrap + Animated + Reactive) - 500 V-Bucks
To obtain everything in the Dream Dimension Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. The cosmetic items can also be purchased separately if you're eyeing a specific one.
How long will Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 12, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
