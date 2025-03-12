The Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 with update v14.00. The characters seem to hail from a "Dread" reality (of which there seems to be no shortage in the Metaverse). Given their attire and color scheme, they could also be associated with the Last Reality. Since Kevin The Cube returned towards the end of Chapter 2, they could have potentially been introduced to herald "his" coming.

Ad

Whichever was the case, we may never know, as the Last Reality hasn't been seen or heard from for a long time. To be fair, they've been all but removed from the storyline. Nevertheless, you can still put the "dread" into the locals in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey using the characters. They will resist, but you shouldn't have much trouble quelling the mobs and achieving total dominance.

Here is how to get the Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 12, 2025, the Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased via the Dream Dimension Bundle and is associated with the Darkening Set.

Ad

The Dream Dimension Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Dream Dimension Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. The cosmetic items can also be purchased separately if you're eyeing a specific one.

Ad

How long will Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Dread Omen and Dread Fate will remain listed until March 12, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Dread Omen and Dread Fate skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 12, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback