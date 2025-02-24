The Echo skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 with update v12.10. What makes this character a hot pick is that she has multiple styles, which means players get various choices. Aside from aesthetics, not much can be said about Echo. Despite being added in Chapter 2, she's not part of the storyline in any way — which is a shame.

Ad

She would have made for a brilliant double agent or perhaps a spy given her design. Nevertheless, you can still make good use of her in Battle Royale to confuse and bedazzle opponents. She also has a LEGO Styles, which allows her to be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey.

Here is how to get the Echo skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Echo skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Echo skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 24, 2025, the Echo skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Twin Echo Bundle and is associated with the Twin Echo Set.

Ad

Trending

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Twin Echo Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,900 V-Bucks. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

The Echo skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Echo (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Echo (LEGO Outfit) and True Reflection (Back Bling + Selectable Styles), can be bought together for 1,200 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, Echo Jet (Glider + Selectable Styles), Inversion Blade (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles), and Echoes (Wrap) can be purchased for 800, 500, and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.

Ad

How long will the Echo skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Echo will remain listed until February 25, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Echo skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 25, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time.

Ad

Moreover, the character will eventually return, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback